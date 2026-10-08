Leagend Introduces Battery-Free Supercap Jump Starter Series For Demanding Temperature Conditions In Asia-Pacific

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS300 with smart APP

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS200 with smart APP

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS400 with smart APP

leagend battery tester BA4000 with built-in printer

leagend battery monitor BM7

leagend launches its battery-free SuperCap Jump Starter series in Australia and Japan, delivering reliable starting support across the full −40°C to 80°C range.

- leagend management teamAUSTRALIA, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As winter approaches across Asia-Pacific, low temperatures can create practical challenges for vehicle starting and daily vehicle operation. Vehicles may remain outdoors overnight, commercial vehicles may need to start at fixed times, and fleets may need to remain in service despite difficult weather conditions. For automotive businesses, maintaining vehicle readiness during colder periods can therefore affect vehicle availability, service planning and customer expectations.Against this seasonal backdrop, leagend, as a top manufacturer with more than 20 years of automotive electronics experience, is introducing the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter series to the Asia-Pacific automotive aftermarket, with Australia and Japan among its priority markets.The new portfolio applies battery-free SuperCap technology to onboard starting-assistance solutions designed around different vehicle requirements. At the center of the series is leagend JS300, the winter-focused model with a designed operating temperature range of −40°C to 80°C.For distributors, workshops, auto electricians and fleet solution providers, this gives the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter series a clear market proposition: addressing vehicle starting readiness in demanding temperature conditions while creating opportunities for installation, fleet and aftermarket services.A Winter Market Opportunity Beyond Emergency StartingFor vehicles operating in cold environments, starting readiness is often part of a broader operational requirement. A vehicle parked outdoors overnight may face difficult starting conditions the following morning, while commercial vehicles and fleets may operate according to fixed schedules where unexpected delays can have wider consequences.This makes winter preparation a relevant consideration for businesses responsible for vehicle service and availability.With its designed −40°C to 80°C operating temperature range, leagend JS300 gives aftermarket partners a clear technical feature around which to build winter-focused offerings. Distributors can position leagend JS300 within seasonal product portfolios, while workshops and auto electricians can incorporate it into vehicle-preparation and installation services.Fleet solution providers can also explore deploying leagend JS300 ahead of colder operating periods. Rather than positioning starting assistance only as an emergency response, partners can introduce it as part of planned vehicle readiness and maintenance programs.The opportunity can extend beyond winter. With an operating range designed to cover substantial temperature variation, leagend JS300 can support a year-round positioning for vehicles exposed to demanding operating environments. This gives distributors and professional service businesses greater flexibility in how they present the product to customers.leagend JS300 Brings Battery-Free SuperCap Technology OnboardAt the product level, leagend JS300 combines its temperature capability with a battery-free onboard design.Unlike conventional portable jump starters that are stored separately until needed, leagend JS300 uses SuperCap energy storage and is designed for permanent vehicle installation, keeping starting assistance with the vehicle. Its ultra-low power consumption and extra-long product life further support its positioning as a long-term onboard solution.leagend JS300 also integrates several functions designed around different vehicle-use and starting scenarios. Forced Start Mode provides an additional starting-assistance option when normal starting conditions are difficult. AI Autonomous Learning Mode is designed to learn vehicle starting behavior, while Driving Mode supports normal vehicle operation. The Smart App provides convenient access to relevant vehicle and system information.Together, these features support leagend's approach to starting assistance as an onboard automotive solution rather than simply a portable emergency accessory.One leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series, Multiple Vehicle RequirementsWhile leagend JS300 is the key winter-focused model, the broader leagend SuperCap Jump Starter series is designed to address different vehicle and voltage requirements.The range includes: leagend JS200 and leagend JS300 for mainstream 12V applications; leagend JS400 for more demanding 12V requirements; and leagend JS600 for 24V trucks, buses and other larger commercial vehicles.This product structure gives distributors and aftermarket partners access to a broader starting-assistance portfolio rather than a single application. leagend JS300 can serve as a natural entry point for winter-focused and demanding-temperature markets, while the other models allow partners to extend the offering to additional vehicle requirements.For automotive businesses, the broader series can therefore support a more scalable product strategy across passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and fleet applications.A Broader Automotive Electronics Portfolio Supports Partner ExpansionThe leagend SuperCap Jump Starter series forms part of a wider automotive electronics portfolio that includes leagend Battery Testers, leagend Battery Monitors, leagend Battery Chargers, leagend OBD II Diagnostic Tools and leagend Thermal Imagers.leagend Battery Testers are developed around high testing precision for battery condition and starting-performance assessment. leagend Battery Monitors focus on battery and electrical visibility with extremely low power consumption, while leagend Battery Chargers support charging and maintenance through 8-step charging technology and unattended operation.leagend OBD II Diagnostic Tools support vehicle fault detection and troubleshooting, while leagend Thermal Imagers provide thermal visibility for automotive, electrical and mechanical inspection.For B2B partners, this broader portfolio creates opportunities to develop customer relationships beyond a single product category. A distributor, for example, can introduce leagend JS300 as part of a winter-focused offering and expand into battery testing, monitoring, charging or diagnostics as customer requirements develop.Automotive brands and professional service businesses can also explore installation, fleet, OEM, ODM and private-label cooperation across the wider leagend portfolio.leagend: A Top Manufacturer for the Automotive AftermarketAs a top manufacturer, leagend brings more than 20 years of automotive electronics development and manufacturing experience to its product portfolio. The company combines battery technology, electronic hardware, embedded control and automotive applications in its development approach, supporting solutions designed for professional automotive use.The leagend SuperCap Jump Starter series reflects this combination of technologies by applying battery-free supercapacitor energy storage to onboard starting-assistance solutions for different vehicle requirements and operating environments.leagend JS300 demonstrates this approach through its designed −40°C to 80°C operating temperature range, permanent-installation design and battery-free SuperCap architecture, making it the key model for leagend's winter-focused positioning in the Asia-Pacific aftermarket.Expanding Partnerships Across Asia-PacificWith the introduction of the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter series, leagend is seeking to expand relationships with distributors, importers, workshops, auto electricians, fleet solution providers, battery specialists, automotive aftermarket suppliers, automotive brands, OEMs, ODMs and private-label partners across Asia-Pacific, with particular focus on Australia and Japan.For partners preparing for winter demand, serving vehicles exposed to demanding temperature conditions, or looking to expand their automotive electronics portfolio, the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter series offers opportunities across product distribution, vehicle installation, fleet deployment and market-specific cooperation.leagend JS300 serves as the key winter-focused model, while the broader leagend SuperCap Jump Starter series provides a scalable portfolio for different vehicle requirements.Businesses interested in target-market opportunities, vehicle applications, distribution or cooperation with leagend, as a top manufacturer, can contact:...

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+86 755 8282 1859

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leagend Introduces Battery-Free SuperCap Jump Starter Series for Demanding Temperature Conditions in Asia-Pacific News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. October 08, 2026, 10:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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