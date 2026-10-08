More Than 550 Christian Leaders Brought By Eagles' Wings Join Global October 7 Commemoration In Jerusalem

Bishop Robert Stearns alongside former Israeli hostages attending the October 7th FOZ memorial service in Jerusalem (Credit: Dudu Koren)

His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, Her Majesty Olori Atuwatse III, and Bishop Robert Stearns meet with President Herzog (Credit: Dudu Koren)

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Approximately 2,000 Jewish and Christian participants from 117 countries gathered at Jerusalem's Southern Wall on October 7 to mark the third anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel.The gathering, organized by Friends of Zion, brought together Christian and Jewish leaders, Israeli returned hostages and families, bereaved families, wounded Israelis, ambassadors and diplomats for a commemoration in Jerusalem.More than 550 Christian leaders from 51 countries took part as part of a 10-day delegation brought to Israel by Bishop Robert Stearns, founder and president of Eagles' Wings, a Christian organization, in partnership with Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.The delegation included Christian leaders from Africa, Asia, Europe, North and South America, and other regions. During their time in Israel, they met Israeli officials, Jewish and Christian leaders, returned hostages and families affected by October 7.For Bishop Stearns, the October 7 anniversary was an opportunity for Christian leaders to stand alongside Israelis and to build relationships that continue beyond the visit.“October 7 reminded us that genuine friendship is not measured by what we say when times are easy, but by whether we show up when times are hard. True friendship means coming close, listening, and refusing to walk away. We want Christian leaders who come to Israel to build real relationships with real people-relationships that endure long after they return home. Then they can speak not merely from information, but from personal experience, and stand with people they now know as friends.”The Eagles' Wings delegation joined the Friends of Zion solidarity event at the Southern Wall, where Israeli hostages and families appeared on stage. Participants included Agam Berger, members of the Elkabetz family, Sagui Dekel-Chen, Evyatar David, Itamar Shapira and members of the Kupershtein family, among others.Friends of Zion also organized a 24-hour international broadcast around the October 7 commemoration, in which Bishop Stearns participated, extending the event to Christian audiences around the world.Among the Christian leaders participating in the delegation were His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, the 21st Olu of Warri, Delta State, Nigeria, and Her Majesty Olori Atuwatse III, the kingdom's queen consort.Alongside Bishop Stearns, His Majesty was among the distinguished attendees whose reflections on the experience in Israel emphasized the importance of peace, healing and looking beyond division.Reflecting on his firsthand experience in Israel, His Majesty said:“The sooner we all heal and really allow things to flow from that place, the healed heart, the world can only be a better place.”Speaking from the perspective of his native Nigeria, His Majesty also drew a connection between the diversity of his own country and the experience of Jerusalem.“Obviously Nigeria is a very diverse nation: there are many tribes, many cultures, a couple of religions, but sometimes people are very focused on the division. But if we all yield ourselves, we can produce a really beautiful tapestry. That's the appeal that Jerusalem has. There is so much more that unites than divides.”African Christian leaders were well represented in the delegation. Dr. Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, Vision Pioneer of Throne Room Trust in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, Nigeria, said his experience in Israel strengthened his resolve to continue praying for and standing with the country.“No nation would stand by and watch its existence be continually threatened the way Israel has without proactively doing everything to protect its continued existence. I leave with a determination to pray for and stand with Israel as a duty, not out of sympathy.”Apostle Daps Dalyop Gwom also spoke about the Christian responsibility to pray for Jerusalem and pursue peace.“To seek the peace of Jerusalem is to align my heart with God's longing for the world. I cannot separate her streets from the streets of my own city, nor her tears from the tears of my own people. I stand with all who carry a burden for healing across borders and generations. My prayer is that forgiveness would flow like a river, and that enemies would discover they are neighbors. For where forgiveness flows, peace takes root, and where peace takes root, nations can heal.”The October 7 gathering followed several days of events organized around the anniversary. On October 3, Eagles' Wings held its Awake Jerusalem music festival at the Tower of David, bringing Christian leaders together for an evening of song, worship and unity.For the Christian leaders who traveled to Israel, the October 7 gathering came after days of meetings and visits across the country. Participants heard directly from Israelis affected by the attacks and saw the country beyond the images and reports they encounter at home.The delegation has now concluded, with the Christian leaders returning to their churches and communities in 51 countries.The October 7 gathering brought that international delegation together with a much wider group of Christians and Jews from around the world. For Eagles' Wings, it also marked another chapter in more than three decades of bringing Christian leaders to Israel and encouraging personal relationships between Christians and the people of Israel.The message from Jerusalem was direct: Christian leaders from around the world came to Israel for the third anniversary of October 7, stood alongside Israelis and Jewish communities, listened to their stories and are now taking those experiences back to their own countries.

SZ Roiter Jesner

Media Consulting LTD

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More Than 550 Christian Leaders Brought by Eagles' Wings Join Global October 7 Commemoration in Jerusalem News Provided By Media Consulting LTD October 08, 2026, 10:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Human Rights, Religion, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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