AES Partners With WSP In The Middle East To Bring Pink Caravan Breast Cancer Screening To Employees

AES

AES Employee Benefits Consulting and WSP came together to host the Pink Caravan mobile breast screening clinic, October 2026.

Bringing screening to the workplace: the AES and WSP Pink Caravan event made early detection quick and convenient for employees, October 2026.

Pink Caravan mobile clinic visits WSP's SAIF office location in Sharjah, giving employees clinical breast examinations and mammograms during the working day.

- Damien Walsh, Managing Director, AES Employee Benefits ConsultancyDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WSP and its employee benefits consultancy AES hosted the Pink Caravan mobile clinic at WSP's Sharjah site on October 7th, giving employees free breast cancer screening without leaving work.The day opened with a breast cancer awareness session on early detection, symptom recognition and self-examination. Screening followed, with one doctor carrying out clinical breast examinations and a second carrying out mammograms on board the mobile clinic. 43 employees were screened in total.Pink Caravan is an initiative of Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), which has run the campaign since 2011. Its mobile clinics tour the UAE through October, and organisations can book one for their workplace.Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the UAE, and survival rates rise sharply when it is caught early. Booking an appointment and travelling to a clinic is enough friction to make most people put it off. Bringing the clinic on site removes that barrier.“Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an important opportunity to move from awareness to action. By hosting the Pink Caravan mobile clinic at our workplace, we wanted to make trusted information and screening more accessible to our people during the working day. We are grateful to AES, Friends of Cancer Patients and the clinical team for helping colleagues prioritise their health.”Rehan Ali, Associate Director - Integrated Construction Leadership and Wellbeing Lead at WSP"Prevention is at the heart of everything we do, so partnering with WSP and the Pink Caravan on free cancer screenings means a great deal to us. Early detection saves lives. The simple act of getting checked, before there's anything to worry about, is one of the most powerful things any of us can do for our health.Too often, people put these things off. Bringing screenings directly to people, at no cost and with no barriers, takes away every reason to wait. We're happy to stand alongside WSP in making that happen, and grateful to the Pink Caravan for the work they do across the region."Damien Walsh, Managing Director, AES Employee Benefits ConsultancyEmployers can apply to host a Pink Caravan mobile clinic directly with Friends of Cancer Patients.ABOUT PINK CARAVANPink Caravan is an initiative of Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), a UAE non-profit. Launched in 2011, it provides free clinical breast examinations and mammograms to men and women across the UAE through fixed and mobile clinics.

Maria D'Souza

AES International

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AES partners with WSP in the Middle East to bring Pink Caravan breast cancer screening to employees News Provided By AES International October 08, 2026, 10:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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