MSP Titans Of The Industry Recognizes Version2, LLC As 2026 Awards Finalist

Version2, LLC named a 2026 MSP Titans of Industry Awards finalist in the Construction/Engineering category, recognizing its excellence in managed IT services.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Version2, LLC has been named a finalist in the 2026 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards in the Construction/Engineering category, a prestigious recognition celebrating excellence and leadership in the Managed Service Provider Industry.This honor places Version2, LLC among a select group of top-performing MSPs who are redefining what it means to be a trusted technology partner. This nomination celebrates the work they do every day - solving tough problems, building client trust, and helping businesses stay productive, protected, and prepared for what's next amid the increasingly difficult and ever-changing technology landscape.“This recognition reflects the passion and hard work of our team,” said Jeff Johansen, Founder and Managing Partner of Version2, LLC.“We don't just fix problems; we prevent them. We don't just manage technology; we help our clients thrive through it. Being named a finalist reminds us that the long hours, the tough calls, the ongoing training... it all matters.”The MSP Titans of the Industry Awards highlight those MSPs who lead with innovation, client success, and forward-thinking service models. Finalists are selected through a competitive review process, examining everything from business growth and client outcomes to innovation and overall impact in the MSP community and the clients they serve.Winners will be announced at the 2026 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards on December 9, 2026, at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.“We're honored to stand beside our fellow finalists,” Johansen added.“This nomination isn't just a win for our team - it's a signal to our clients that we're doing exactly what we set out to do: deliver secure, smart, and strategic IT support that drives results.”For more information about Version2, LLC, visit .About Version2, LLCVersion2, LLC is a Chicago-based managed IT services provider serving small and mid-sized businesses throughout the greater Chicago area since 2007. The company provides proactive IT support and cybersecurity services to help businesses maintain reliable systems and minimize disruptions. With extensive experience supporting construction firms and architecture and engineering practices, Version2 delivers technology solutions that keep teams productive and projects moving forward.

Jeff Johansen

Version2, LLC

+1 855-879-8222

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MSP Titans of the Industry Recognizes Version2, LLC as 2026 Awards Finalist News Provided By MSP Launchpad October 08, 2026, 10:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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