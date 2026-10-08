M2MMA Welcomes Australian Boxing Legend And Fighter Safety Advocate Jeff Fenech To Advisory Board

M2MMA Inc (OTCBB:MMAZ)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- M2MMA, the premier innovator in combat sports technology, is proud to announce the appointment of Australian boxing icon and International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Jeff Fenech to its Global Advisory Board. This strategic addition underscores M2MMA's commitment to bridging the gap between cutting-edge technology and the lived experience of elite combat sports athletes and coaches.

Known globally as the "Marrickville Mauler," Fenech is a four-division world champion who captured titles in the bantamweight, super bantamweight, featherweight and super featherweight divisions. Beyond his legendary career inside the ropes and his success as a world-class trainer, Fenech has emerged as a deeply passionate and outspoken advocate for fighter safety, particularly concerning brain health and the long-term neurological impacts of combat sports.

Having witnessed the devastating toll of accumulated physical trauma within the boxing community, Fenech has consistently used his platform to champion stricter safety protocols, smarter sparring practices, and comprehensive medical oversight. His unwavering commitment to protecting athletes' long-term well-being perfectly aligns with the core mission of M2MMA.

In his advisory role, Fenech will provide critical insights into the continued development of the M2coach platform, ensuring his advocacy translates directly into technological solutions. His firsthand perspective will be instrumental in refining M2coach's dedicated sparring metrics, recovery tracking, and AI-driven training workload management. Fenech's input will help gyms mitigate the risks of overtraining and head impact exposure.

“Jeff's unparalleled experience in the ring and in the corner makes him an invaluable asset to our team, but it is his fierce advocacy for brain health that makes this appointment so powerful,” said M2MMA CEO Jeff Robinson.“We are building technology specifically designed to protect fighters and optimize performance. Having a legend of his caliber on board ensures our data analytics and safety support tools to manage sparring load and weight-cutting, translate to the reality of the gym and protect fighters when they are most vulnerable.”

Fenech's appointment aligns with a period of massive global expansion for M2MMA, including the rollout of the regulatory M2intel OS in the United States and strategic operations across Dubai and China.

“Boxing is my life, and I've seen firsthand the permanent toll it can take on an athlete's brain and body,” said Jeff Fenech.“We have to do a better job of protecting our fighters from long-term neurological damage, and that starts with how we train in the gym. What M2MMA is doing is completely revolutionary.. The ability to track sparring intensity, monitor a fighter's recovery, and manage their weight safely all in one place is game-changing. It is critical we spread the word far and wide, so every regulatory body, coach and fighter is utilising the M2Intel OS to support improved fighter safety and I will be using my platform in the media to do just that. I'm thrilled to join the board and help M2MMA make combat sports safer and smarter for the next generation.

About M2MMA Inc

M2MMA Inc (OTC: MMAZ) is an integrated AI-driven technology company specializing in combat sports and performance. It integrates advanced real-time predictive technologies with medical and safety innovation. The company operates M2Intel, the foundational operating system for combat sports; M2Lab, for research and development into real-time impact monitoring; and M2Chain, for immutable data verification and a tokenized economy. M2MMA is dedicated to building a unified ecosystem that safeguards athletes and fortifies global combat sports.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, regarding future growth, technology development, partnerships, and expansion plans. These statements are predicated on current expectations and assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to diverge materially. Readers are hereby cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are valid only as of the date of this release. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, except as mandated by law.

Jeff Robinson

M2MMA Inc

+ +971 50 196 3316

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M2MMA Welcomes Australian Boxing Legend and Fighter Safety Advocate Jeff Fenech to Advisory Board News Provided By M2MMA Inc October 08, 2026, 10:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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