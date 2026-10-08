AMMWEC, 27 Groups Push For DETERRENT Act In FY2027 NDAA

Team AMMWEC on the Capitol Hill, advocating for the Deterrent Act

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) has joined a coalition of 27 organizations calling on congressional leaders to include the DETERRENT Act in the conference report for H.R. 8800, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027.A coalition letter has also been sent to key leaders in Congress, including Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker and Ranking Member Jack Reed, and House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers and Ranking Member Adam Smith, urging them to support the effort.The letter urges Congress to advance the DETERRENT Act as an important national security and transparency measure aimed at strengthening disclosure requirements surrounding foreign funding of American colleges and universities.The legislation would increase transparency around foreign investments in U.S. higher education, particularly financial relationships involving countries and entities of national security concern. It would lower reporting thresholds for foreign gifts and add requirements for universities accepting gifts from countries of concern.“American universities play an enormously important role in our democracy, our national security, and the education of future generations. Transparency about foreign funding is essential to protecting the integrity and independence of our institutions,” said Anila Ali, President of AMMWEC.“This should not be a partisan issue. Americans deserve to know when foreign governments or entities are investing significant resources in institutions that educate our young people and participate in sensitive research.”The letter argues that stronger reporting requirements would give the Department of Defense, Department of State, Department of the Treasury, Congress, and the intelligence community additional information to assess potential foreign influence efforts targeting U.S. educational institutions.The DETERRENT Act previously passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 241–169 and has bipartisan cosponsors in Congress, according to the coalition letter. Supporters are now urging congressional negotiators to incorporate its provisions into the final FY2027 NDAA.“Foreign influence and foreign funding must be transparent, particularly when national security, academic independence, intellectual property, and sensitive research are involved,” Ali added.

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AMMWEC, 27 Groups Push for DETERRENT Act in FY2027 NDAA News Provided By Ammwec October 08, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, U.S. Politics



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