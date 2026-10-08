Raijor Dal Alleges Police Excesses Says Protesters Injured In Action During March Towards Assam CM Sarma's House

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 8 (IANS) A regional party in Assam, the Raijor Dal, on Thursday alleged that several of its workers were injured during police action following a protest march towards Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's residence in Guwahati over issues concerning the state government.

The protest was organised following a call by Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi, with a large number of party supporters taking to the streets carrying black flags and marching towards the Chief Minister's residence.

Police detained several protesters as they approached the area, following which tension prevailed briefly.

Among those detained were Raijor Dal leaders Dhairya Konwar and Bidyut Saikia, according to the party. The Raijor Dal alleged that police personnel used excessive force while detaining its workers, resulting in injuries to several protesters.

In a statement, the party claimed that one of its workers, Ananta Arandhara, suffered a serious injury to his private parts during the detention. The party alleged that police personnel squeezed the area with their hands while taking him into custody.

The party further claimed that several other protesters sustained injuries to their heads and chest during the police action.

The allegations could not be independently verified immediately.

The Raijor Dal criticised the police action and accused the authorities of using disproportionate force against protesters who were demonstrating against the state government.

The party also alleged that some of the injured protesters had not received medical treatment at the time it issued its statement.

The protest comes amid heightened political activity in Assam, with the Raijor Dal and other Opposition groups frequently raising issues concerning the state government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Police officials have not yet issued a detailed statement on the allegations of excessive force or the injuries claimed by the protesters.

The incident has sparked a fresh political confrontation between the Raijor Dal and the state administration, with the Opposition party demanding accountability for the alleged injuries caused during the detention.