ADCB And ORA Developers UAE Enter Into A Strategic Partnership To Offer An Off-Plan Financing Solution To Eligible BAYN Customers

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: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) and ORA Developers UAE, have entered into a strategic partnership to offer an off-plan financing solution for eligible buyers at BAYN, the developers' flagship masterplan in Ghantoot. This serves as the latest milestone by ORA Developers, a global developer and curator of lifestyle destinations, under their strategic partnership with MODON Holding.

As part of this strategic partnership, eligible buyers at BAYN can access a home financing solution during the construction phase of the project upon completion of the mandatory regulated payment of 50% of the unit value. The solution enables eligible buyers to secure financing for amounts due till handover, supporting greater financing certainty through to handover.

Customers can benefit from competitive financing rates, pre-approvals valid for up to 12 months, digital onboarding capabilities, and dedicated support through ADCB's specialist Mortgage Centres. Financing applications will be managed directly by ADCB and are subject to the Bank's eligibility criteria, credit assessment, documentation requirements, and applicable terms and conditions.

:“As one of the region's largest private developers, we remain committed to creating active, liveable communities in the UAE and across the Middle East. Our partnership with ADCB is a practical step towards making homeownership more accessible at BAYN. For eligible buyers, the ability to arrange financing during construction for payments due at handover can bring greater clarity and confidence to the purchase journey. As we showcase Y Views at BAYN at LIVEX, this partnership also reflects the confidence that leading financial institutions place in the destination and its long-term vision.”

Strategically located in Ghantoot between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, BAYN is ORA Developers' flagship UAE masterplan, reflecting the company's long-term commitment to the UAE. Spanning 4.8 million sqm, the fully integrated coastal destination is planned to comprise approximately 9,000 homes and is expected to feature 1.2 km of natural beachfront, with more than 55% of the masterplan dedicated to open and landscaped spaces. Construction commenced in June 2026, with the first handovers targeted for Q4 2028.

The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre's H1 2026 Market Report recorded a 289% year-on-year increase in off-plan villa and townhouse sales value. BAYN was among seven key projects that collectively accounted for 65 % of sales value across the segment.