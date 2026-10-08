Abu Dhabi Projects And Infrastructure Centre And PATRIZIA Sign Strategic Partnership To Support Infrastructure Investment And Development
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Establishes framework for cooperation across infrastructure investment and project delivery in Abu Dhabi
Partnership will explore private capital participation, knowledge exchange and potential investment opportunities
Supports Abu Dhabi's wider capital-project programme and international engagement through the ADIS International Roadshow in Munich
Builds on 15 years of relationships in Abu Dhabi and PATRIZIA's recently established permanent presence
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