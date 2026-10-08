ADEX Hosts Interactive Workshop With S&P Global Exploring Regional Economic And Trade Outlook

A bu Dhabi, UAE, October 2026: Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX) hosted an interactive workshop with S&P Global, bringing together economic insights and perspectives on the evolving regional trade environment and the priorities shaping the next phase of economic growth. The session featured Dr. Ralf Wiegert, Head of MENA Economics and Country Risk at S&P Global Market Intelligence, who leads the firm's regional economic forecasting, with a focus on markets including the UAE and Saudi Arabia. He shared insights into the region's economic outlook and explored how markets are moving beyond immediate disruptions to address longer-term priorities around resilience, trade continuity and economic diversification. Khalil Al Mansoori, Executive Director of ADEX said:“Understanding how regional economies are evolving is increasingly important as businesses navigate dynamic trade conditions and look to expand into new markets. At ADEX, we continue to engage with economic and market experts to strengthen our understanding of these shifts and ensure that our approach remains aligned with the needs of exporters and the opportunities emerging across international markets.” The presentation was followed by an interactive discussion with the ADEX team, covering key economic and trade developments across the Middle East and North Africa, with particular focus on the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The exchange also explored the implications of changing market dynamics for businesses, trade flows and international market connectivity. The workshop formed part of ADEX's ongoing engagement with economic and market experts, supporting its efforts to deepen market intelligence and strengthen its understanding of the factors shaping international trade and export opportunities.