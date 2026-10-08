Skyscanner Unveils Travel Trends 2027: Travel, Better Spent

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Saudi travellers trade screens for silence, souvenirs for exclusive merch & sightseeing for pilates – Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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89% of Saudi travellers surveyed plan to holiday abroad as much or more in 2027 Skyscanner's Travel Trends 2027 report reveals seven emerging trends, including Signal Severance, Currency Chasers, Pilgra-merch & Sound Bound The best value and top trending destinations for Saudi travellers are also revealed – Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan is 2027's fastest-rising destination while Melbourne, Australia leads the best-value list Skyscanner's Travel Trends 2027 report pairs exclusive global search insights and research from 28,000+ travellers with data from TikTok, ClassPass, Wise, Universal Music Group for Brands, and AllTrails.

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Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – October 2026: World-leading travel app Skyscanner has officially launched its Travel Trends 2027 report revealing next year's top trending and best value destinations as well as showcasing the seven key trends influencing traveller behaviour and key shifts in the travel industry in the coming year.

In a fragmented and often overstimulating world, travellers are increasingly seeking value not just in what they spend but what they gain. Whether that means unplugging completely, journeying for an exclusive purchase, maintaining a workout routine on the road, or chasing a favourite sound across borders – getaways now mirror how we choose to live.

Travel demand remains positive in Saudi Arabia – with 89% of travellers surveyed planning to holiday abroad as much, if not more, in 2027 compared with 2026. Holidaymakers are prioritising their travel budgets: 50% have budgeted to spend more on flights and 38% on accommodation. Smart search tools can help travellers stretch every riyal further.

Bryan Batista, CEO of Skyscanner comments on the emerging travel trends:“Travel is entering a new era. As people become more intentional about how they spend their time and money, they're making different choices about where they go, how they book and what creates lasting value. They're prioritising meaningful experiences over material possessions, seeking confidence in every booking decision, and, in some cases, using AI during the planning process. At the same time, geopolitical instability is making travellers more conscious of risk, increasing the importance of trusted information, flexibility and transparency.”

Combining exclusive Skyscanner proprietary data with insights from more than 28,000 travellers and supporting data from trusted global partners including TikTok, ClassPass, Wise, Universal Music Group for Brands, and AllTrails, the seven trends shaping travel in 2027 include:

1. Signal Severance – 12% of Gen Z travellers surveyed in Saudi Arabia plan to get offline or disconnect as much as possible on their next holiday. Driven by digital fatigue and constant connectivity, travellers are logging off to tune back in – with remote travel replacing endless scrolling with shared moments and deeper conversations. Saudi search data also shows rising interest in destinations suited to an escape into nature, including Auckland (+43% year-on-year), Helsinki (+41%) and Sakaka (+36%).

2. Pilgra-merch – The best keepsakes are the ones you have to travel for. Travel Trends 2027 research found that travellers are building itineraries around unique regional apparel, artisanal crafts and location-exclusive items. 73% of Saudi travellers surveyed visited a specific destination or store in the past 12 months to purchase a location-exclusive item. Driven by viral phenomena, Travel Trends 2027 global insights partner TikTok has seen a massive +1,928% Year-on-Year surge in video views for #TraderJoesTote, with over 435k videos posted year-to-date combining tags like #TraderJoesTote, #RitzParis and #Merch.

3. Multi-Mooning – One honeymoon no longer has to do it all. Couples are spreading romance across a series of meaningful escapes, from mini-moons just after the wedding to dream trips years later. 34% of Saudi travellers surveyed would prefer multiple holidays or“mini-moons” to celebrate a honeymoon, including 39% of Gen Z and 34% of Millennials.

4. Grand Odysseys – In a fast-paced world, history offers context, grounding travellers in timeless human stories. Whether following sacred walking trails or exploring legendary ruins, modern tourists are turning to the past to enrich their present. Among Saudi respondents whose travel plans had been inspired by classical stories, myths or historic events, 42% cited epic films and TV such as Gladiator and The Odyssey as an inspiration. Meanwhile, TikTok engagement is surging, with video views spiking +346% for cinematic travel content and +452% for posts featuring #HeroJourney.

5. Gym-cation – Health and fitness travel is inspiring people to seek out destinations where staying active and prioritising protein-rich healthy choices is as easy as sightseeing. 89% of Millennials surveyed in Saudi Arabia say they would definitely book, or would be likely to book, a hotel offering breakfast focused on nutritional performance. 41% of Gen Z respondents in Saudi Arabia actively seek on-site fitness facilities and would choose one hotel over another for a better fitness offering. TikTok has also found a +659% Year-on-Year increase in video views for“Gym Hotel” content.

6. Sound Bound – Music has become one of the biggest drivers of global travel, but beyond stadium tours, regional sounds and local culture are driving destination choices. Carnival experiences appeal to 27% of both Gen Z and Millennials surveyed in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, 29% of Saudi travellers surveyed would prefer to attend music-based experiences in unique venues such as volcanoes, pyramids and caves.

7. Currency Chasers – Savvy spenders can make their money go further in 2027 by actively matching destinations to take advantage of positive foreign exchange rates. Among Saudi travellers surveyed who take currency into account, 57% have switched holiday destinations because the exchange rate made an alternative cheaper to visit, including 68% of Gen Z and 56% of Millennials.

Trending & Best Value Destinations:

Skyscanner's experts have highlighted the 10 destinations seeing the biggest year-on-year search surges among Saudi travellers. Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan leads with a 109% increase, offering mountain scenery, outdoor adventures and local markets. Ankara in Türkiye follows with an 83% rise, while Da Nang in Vietnam (+70%) and Nairobi in Kenya (+69%) point to interest in coastal escapes and nature-led holidays.

For Saudi travellers looking to stretch their holiday budget further in 2027, Skyscanner's experts have identified the destinations where average airfares have fallen most year-on-year. Melbourne, Australia leads with a 37% drop, followed by Berlin, Germany (-34%) and Rabat, Morocco (-31%). Domestic travel also features in the best-value list, with airfares to AlUla down 20%, offering an opportunity to explore the Kingdom's heritage and desert landscapes.

Horizons: The Future of Travel:

Travel Trends 2027 research suggests that Saudi holidaymakers are protecting their travel plans, with 89% planning to holiday abroad as much, if not more, in 2027. Half (50%) have budgeted to spend more on flights, while 38% plan to spend more on accommodation.

Unsurprisingly, price is driving destination choices.“Cheap flights” was the single most popular prompt globally in Skyscanner's Explore with AI tool over the past six months as savvy consumers use tech to stretch their holiday funds.

For trip inspiration, social platforms lead among Saudi travellers surveyed: TikTok is the most widely used source (58%), followed by YouTube (53%) and Instagram (41%). Word-of-mouth recommendations are used by 26%.

Looking ahead to the next wave of adult travellers, a separate survey of 100 17-year-olds in Saudi Arabia found that safety (43%) and weather (39%) were the most frequently selected priorities for choosing future holiday destinations. Budget airfares, experiencing local cultures and language followed at 31% each. Travel could also shape their next steps: 42% would consider a university, course or further education option based on opportunities to travel or live somewhere new.

Saudi consumer research: OnePoll conducted an online survey of 1,000 adults in Saudi Arabia who plan to go on holiday in 2027, from 18 to 24 June 2026. OnePoll conducted a youth survey of 100 17-year-olds in Saudi Arabia from 30 June to 9 July 2026. Percentages are rounded to the nearest whole number; bases vary for routed questions. Gen Z and Millennial adult survey bases are 313 and 582 respectively, excluding the currency question with a base of (280 and 555 respectively.).

As part of the report, Skyscanner travel experts have analysed tens of thousands of data points to reveal the Top 10 Trending and Best Value Destinations. The destinations set to steal the spotlight among Saudi travellers in 2027 are:

Top 10 Trending Destinations List Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: +109% Ankara, Türkiye: +83% Da Nang, Vietnam: +70% Nairobi, Kenya: +69% Colombo, Sri Lanka: +67% London, United Kingdom: +43% Manila, Philippines: +39% Goa, India: +39% Seoul, South Korea: +24% Krabi, Thailand: +18%

Top 10 Best Value Destinations List Melbourne, Australia (-37%) Berlin, Germany (-34%) Rabat, Morocco (-31%) Hanoi, Vietnam (-21%) AlUla, Saudi Arabia (-20%) Luxor, Egypt (-10%) Manama, Bahrain (-4%) Denpasar, Indonesia (-4%) Manila, Philippines (-2%) Ankara, Türkiye (-2%)

Trends Deep Dives

. Signal Severance – Driven by digital fatigue and constant connectivity, travellers are logging off to tune back in – with remote travel replacing endless scrolling with shared moments and deeper conversations.

32% of Gen Z respondents in Saudi Arabia say fear of missing global news significantly stops them from disconnecting, leaving them anxious and checking their phones frequently. 11% of Saudi travellers surveyed say they never truly disconnect from their digital lives while on holiday. Saudi search data also shows rising interest in destinations suited to an escape into nature, including Auckland (+43% year-on-year), Helsinki (+41%) and Sakaka (+36%).

12% of Gen Z travellers surveyed in Saudi Arabia plan to get offline or disconnect as much as possible on their next holiday.

73% of Saudi travellers surveyed visited a specific destination or store in the past 12 months to purchase a location-exclusive item. 28% of Gen Z respondents in Saudi Arabia say a limited-run grocery tote from a specific store is among the purchases they would be most proud to make on holiday. Driven by viral phenomena, TikTok has seen a massive +1,928% Year-on-Year surge in video views for #TraderJoesTote, with over 435k videos posted year-to-date combining tags like #TraderJoesTote, #RitzParis and #Merch.

2. Pilgra-merch – The best keepsakes are the ones you have to travel for. Travel Trends 2027 research found that travellers are building itineraries around unique regional apparel, artisanal crafts and location-exclusive items.

34% of Saudi travellers surveyed would prefer multiple holidays or“mini-moons” to celebrate a honeymoon, including 39% of Gen Z and 34% of Millennials. The Saudi Multi-Mooning destination selection includes Paris (+55% year-on-year city search growth), Seville (+54%) and Riga (+54%).

3. Multi-Mooning – One honeymoon no longer has to do it all. Couples are spreading romance across a series of meaningful escapes, from mini-moons just after the wedding to dream trips years later, celebrating every new chapter together.

Among Saudi respondents whose travel plans had been inspired by classical stories, myths or historic events, 42% cited epic films and TV such as Gladiator and The Odyssey as an inspiration. Meanwhile, TikTok engagement is surging, with video views spiking +346% for cinematic travel content and +452% for posts featuring #HeroJourney.

4. Grand Odysseys – In a fast-paced world, history offers context, grounding travellers in timeless human stories. Whether following sacred walking trails or exploring legendary ruins, modern tourists are turning to the past to enrich their present.

89% of Millennials surveyed in Saudi Arabia say they would definitely book, or would be likely to book, a hotel offering breakfast focused on nutritional performance. 41% of Gen Z respondents in Saudi Arabia actively seek on-site fitness facilities and would choose one hotel over another for a better fitness offering. TikTok has also found a +659% Year-on-Year increase in video views for“Gym Hotel” content. ClassPass data also supports this as fitness bookings made by members outside their home location have grown over 100% in two years, with Pilates accounting for 42% of all overseas ClassPass bookings.

5. Gym-cation – Health and fitness travel is inspiring people to seek out destinations where staying active and prioritising protein-rich healthy choices is as easy as sightseeing.

Carnival experiences appeal to 27% of both Gen Z and Millennials surveyed in Saudi Arabia. Universal Music Group for Brands data confirms this shift toward regional genres, with global streaming surging over the past five years for Deutschrap (+32,742%), Dubstep (+166%), and Brazilian Pagode (+150%). 29% of Saudi travellers surveyed would prefer to attend music-based experiences in unique venues such as volcanoes, pyramids and caves.

6. Sound Bound – Music has become one of the biggest drivers of global travel, but beyond stadium tours, regional sounds and local culture are driving destination choices.

Among Saudi travellers surveyed who take currency into account, 57% have switched holiday destinations because the exchange rate made an alternative cheaper to visit, including 68% of Gen Z and 56% of Millennials. A trend supported by the global technology company Wise, Sana Rahman (Global Head of Communications) revealed five top tips for saving with their number one tip being to always choose to pay in the local currency at a restaurant or hotel and avoid exchanging money at the airport.

7. Currency Chasers – Savvy spenders can make their money go further in 2027 by actively matching holiday destinations to foreign exchange advantage.

TikTok ClassPass AllTrails Wise Universal Music Group for Brands

Partners included in the report:

About Skyscanner:

Skyscanner is a global leader in travel that helps travellers plan and book their trip with ease and confidence. Every month, Skyscanner connects millions of travellers, in 52 countries and 37 languages, to more than 1,400 trusted travel partners so they can find flight, hotel or car hire options.

Founded in 2003, Skyscanner has offices worldwide, in Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America where traveller-first innovations are developed and powered by data and insights. Making use of the latest technology, Skyscanner simplifies the complexity of travel and provides honest and transparent solutions, searching billions of prices every day so travellers can be sure they've seen some of the best possible options, all in one place. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="451" height="254" border="0" data-bit="iit" /> -p loading="lazy" decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="468" height="263" border="0" data-bit="iit" />