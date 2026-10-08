The Department Of Finance In Ajman Concludes Participation In Ai Everything Abu Dhabi With Showcase Of Smart Financial Advisor

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Ajman, United Arab Emirates – October 2026: The Department of Finance in Ajman has concluded its participation in Ai Everything Abu Dhabi, where it showcased the Smart Financial Advisor, an AI-powered digital platform developed to provide unified access to relevant financial legislation, regulations, and documents at both local and federal levels. The platform enhances the efficiency of information search and retrieval, supports the quality of work, and enables more informed decision-making. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Department's participation in the event, held from 6 to 7 October, reflected its commitment to keeping pace with technological advancements and exploring the opportunities presented by artificial intelligence to advance the government financial ecosystem. It also provided a platform for exchanging expertise and experiences in this field, supporting the Ajman Government's efforts to build a smarter, more agile, and efficient government ecosystem.

During the exhibition, visitors and specialists explored the capabilities of the Smart Financial Advisor, which addresses the challenge of fragmented financial legislation and references by consolidating them within a unified digital knowledge base. Users can search by keyword or submit questions and enquiries directly through the platform, which provides answers and analyses based on the available content, supported by relevant sources and references.

Commenting on the platform and its value, HE Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of the Ajman Department of Finance, said:“Our participation in Ai Everything Abu Dhabi provided an important opportunity to showcase the Department's experience in applying artificial intelligence to advance the government financial ecosystem. The Smart Financial Advisor represents a practical example of how advanced technologies can be translated into solutions that generate tangible value and enhance operational efficiency.”

He added:“Through the platform, we aim to enhance access to financial information and legislation, enabling employees and specialists to obtain the knowledge they require with greater speed and efficiency. This contributes to reducing the time and effort associated with research, studies, and consultations, while strengthening the quality of outputs and supporting decision-making based on reliable information.”

The platform provides an integrated research and consultation experience, enabling employees of government entities to access it through the Oracle system. Users can search financial legislation, regulations, and documents, submit enquiries directly, access content in Arabic and English, analyse and compare texts, and receive responses supported by references available within the platform's knowledge base.

Powered by generative artificial intelligence, the Smart Financial Advisor processes financial and legislative enquiries, analyses texts, and enables comparisons across documents, strengthening smart search and information retrieval capabilities.

By providing employees, specialists, leaders, and decision-makers with more efficient access to financial and legislative knowledge, the platform supports the consolidation of institutional knowledge, strengthens governance and financial compliance, and enhances operational efficiency across government entities.

The Ajman Department of Finance's participation in Ai Everything Abu Dhabi reflects its continued commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to develop government operations and build a more proactive and intelligent financial ecosystem. These efforts align with the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030 and support the emirate's direction towards strengthening government leadership through innovation, agility, and efficiency.