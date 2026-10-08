Inception42 Marks AI Everything Abu Dhabi With The Launch Of Insight And A New Wave Of Strategic Partnerships
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Insight the decision intelligence tool launches alongside new strategic partnerships with Frog, McKinsey, and Solutions+ taking Inception42's products to global markets Abu Dhabi, UAE,October 2026: Inception42, G42's agentic AI company, has launched Insight, a platform that brings AI into board and executive meetings where organizations make their most important decisions. The company made the announcement at AI Everything Abu Dhabi 2026 alongside partnerships with Frog, McKinsey, and Solutions+ that bring its agentic AI products and solutions to more governments and enterprises across the UAE and around the world. Insight brings institutional knowledge and agentic reasoning into the executive meeting cycle, giving leaders the clarity to make faster and more confident decisions. Already used in numerous boards across government and enterprise in the UAE, it grows with every meeting, turning what an organization knows into a lasting advantage for those who lead it. Its launch as SaaS and on private cloud now opens it to a much wider range of boards and executive teams. Ashish Koshy, CEO of Inception42, said:“A lot of the conversation this week has been about what AI can do. At Inception42, we think the real measure is whether it helps the people running an organization make better calls. That's exactly where Insight sits, and where our partnership agreements will be transformative.” Beyond Insight, Inception42 signed three partnership agreements to cement and grow our position in the UAE and international markets:
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Frog (Capgemini Invent) is a go-to-market partnership opening the Gulf, Southeast Asia, UK and Europe.
McKinsey signed a strategic GTM partnership to take Insight to international markets.
Solutions+ (UAE) partnership is focused on the roll out of Catalyst, Inception42's agentic operating system, across government and enterprises.
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