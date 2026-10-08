Lucid Opens Middle East's First Company-Owned Body And Paint Repair Center In Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New Riyadh facility expands specialized aftersales support for Lucid customers in the Kingdom Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - October, 2026 - Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced software-defined vehicles and technologies, today opened its first company-owned and operated body and paint repair center in the Middle East. Located in Riyadh, the facility expands Lucid's aftersales network and strengthens support for customers in Saudi Arabia.

Purpose-built for Lucid vehicles, the center brings together specialized repair capabilities, dedicated body and paint environments, and advanced diagnostic systems. Lucid-trained technicians will work to the company's repair standards to preserve each vehicle's safety, performance, and craftsmanship.

The center complements Lucid's existing Studios and Service Centers in Riyadh and Jeddah, as well as its mobile service offering. Together, these capabilities are designed to offer customers an enhanced and more convenient ownership experience.

“Expanding our service capabilities in Saudi Arabia is an important step in delivering the quality and ownership experience our customers expect,” said Billy Hayes, Chief Customer Officer at Lucid.“Our sales and service teams play a critical role in shaping the Lucid experience, and this facility reinforces our long-term commitment to customers in the Kingdom.”

The opening also reflects Lucid's broader commitment to Saudi Arabia. At AMP-2 in King Abdullah Economic City, Lucid is advancing the transition from semi-knockdown assembly toward complete vehicle manufacturing. Lucid was the first global automotive manufacturer to join the Saudi Made program.

Lucid continues to develop Saudi talent across customer service, technical, aftersales, and manufacturing roles. These investments support the growth of local expertise and the Kingdom's ambition under Vision 2030 to build a globally competitive automotive and technology ecosystem.

About Lucid Group:Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) is a technology company creating exceptional mobility experiences through innovation to drive the world forward. Built on Lucid's proprietary technology and software-defined vehicle architectures, the company's lineup of award-winning vehicles brings Lucid's“Compromise NothingTM” approach to premium segments of the global automotive market. Lucid designs and engineers its products in-house and manufacture at its vertically integrated facilities in Arizona and Saudi Arabia, enabling continuous innovation across vehicles, software, and advanced driver assistance and autonomy-ready capabilities.

Trademarks:This communication contains trademarks, service marks, trade names, and copyrights of Lucid Group, Inc., its subsidiaries, and other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.