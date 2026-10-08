Aaron Rai will return to the UAE as a Major champion as he looks to defend his title at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship, which gets the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs under way from November 5–8. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Englishman claimed his second Rolex Series title at Yas Links last November, overcoming Tommy Fleetwood in a dramatic play-off, and he has built on that success in style.

In May, the 31-year-old sealed his maiden Major title with a masterclass in composure at Aronimink Golf Club, becoming the first Englishman in 107 years to lift the Wanamaker Trophy after a sublime back nine at the PGA Championship.

That triumph, combined with a 48th-place finish at the Masters, a tied 11th finish at the U.S. Open and a tied 79th finish at The Open, saw him claim the inaugural Rory McIlroy Award, presented to the DP World Tour member who cumulatively earns the most Race to Dubai points across the four Major Championships.

“Winning at Yas Links last year was a really special moment for me, so I'm really looking forward to going back and defending the title. It is a tournament that has a lot of history and a golf course that I really enjoy,” said Rai, who sits fifth in the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World. ‎

“I always enjoy practicing and playing Abu Dhabi and fortunately, through playing well till date, I'm looking forward to finishing the year on the Race to Dubai.”

Rory McIlroy will also tee it up at the penultimate event of the DP World Tour season, with the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship, staged by Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the DP World Tour, taking place from November 5–8. The leading 70 available players on the Race to Dubai Rankings will tee it up at Yas Links, with the top 50 then qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai the following week.

General admission tickets are free for the first two days of the event. For the final two days, tickets start at just AED 75.

Fans can also elevate their experience with Bar on Nine, the Ticket+ offering which was incredibly popular in 2025, with a limited number of promotional rate tickets for this exclusive option available from just AED 170, which includes an AED 100 voucher for food and drink.

The Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship Premium Experience option is the Championship Chalet on the 18th, where spectators can enjoy five-star hospitality with the best view of the action. Nestled in a prime spot on the 18green, guests will have exclusive access to the air-conditioned chalet with stunning panoramic views of the action on the final hole. Prices start from AED 1680.