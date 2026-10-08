Nigeria Mining Week 2026 Sets The Agenda For The Sector's Next Decade

Programme and delegate passes:

With less than a week to go, Nigeria Mining Week 2026 has added a global commodity trader and the world's lithium trade association to its programme. Mercuria Energy Trading NG has signed as a Gold Sponsor, and the International Lithium Association (ILiA) has joined as a Supporting Association.

They join Nigeria's mining leaders, investors and operators in Abuja from 12 to 14 October for three days on the questions that will define the sector's next decade: who finances Nigerian projects, who buys their output, and how much of it is processed in Nigeria.

Now in its 11th edition, the event takes place at the Abuja Continental Hotel under the theme "Unlocking Investment and Growth through Partnerships". More than 3,080 attendees and more than 90 sponsors and exhibitors are expected across seven strategic forums.

The decisions made on processing, financing and market access over the next few years will shape Nigerian mining for the decade ahead. Nigeria Mining Week puts the people making those decisions in the same room.

On the agenda

The programme follows six content pillars: exploration and geological data; financing and investment; industrialisation and processing; infrastructure and power; ESG, transparency and community development; and international and regional collaboration.

12 October: pre-conference and roundtables on geological data, financing for junior miners, compliance and enforcement, and power and infrastructure.

Available to conference attendees only.

13 October: conference and exhibition opening, the new Critical Minerals Forum, the Women in Extractive Industries Forum and technical workshops

14 October: Gold Day, sessions on steel and industrial minerals, the Deal Room and further technical workshops

The Deal Room is a curated space for one-on-one meetings between mining projects and financiers, off-takers and strategic partners. Projects seeking offtake or financing can apply to take part.

International Lithium Association joins as Supporting Association

ILiA, the global trade association for the lithium industry, will take part in the Critical Minerals Forum on 13 October. Astrid Karamira, EMEA Representative Director at ILiA, joins the panel "Building Reliable Pathways from Nigeria to Global Battery, Magnet&EV Markets".

The session looks at what Nigerian projects must do to reach international battery markets: technical and quality standards, traceability and responsible sourcing, export readiness, and the step from exploration success to commercial operation.

"Global buyers are asking more of their suppliers on quality, traceability and responsible sourcing than ever before. Nigeria Mining Week is an opportunity to discuss openly what those expectations mean in practice, and how Nigerian projects can meet them."

Mercuria Energy Trading NG signs as Gold Sponsor

Mercuria Energy Trading NG is the Nigerian subsidiary of Mercuria, one of the world's leading independent energy and commodity groups. It brings a buyer and offtaker perspective to the programme.

For many Nigerian projects, a credible buyer is the gap between a promising deposit and a financed mine. Mercuria will contribute to discussions on commodity trading and offtake partnerships, critical minerals supply chains, and infrastructure and logistics.

“Nigeria has the mineral endowment to play a growing role in global supply chains, including critical minerals. We look forward to sharing how trading, offtake and logistics partnerships can help Nigerian projects reach global markets.”

Event details



Dates: 13 to 14 October 2026

Venue: Abuja Continental Hotel, Abuja, Nigeria

Exhibition: 13 and 14 October 2026, with free visitor entry

Programme and delegate passes: Free visitor pass:

The programme is subject to change.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Mining Week.

Notes to editors

Media contact:

Bunmi Aliyu, Nigeria Mining Week

Email: ...

Mobile: +234 703 1027 195 | +44 735 2302 983

About Nigeria Mining Week:

Nigeria Mining Week is Nigeria's B2B mining investment conference and exhibition, organised by the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN) in partnership with PwC Nigeria and the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI). The 11th edition takes place from 12 to 14 October 2026 at the Abuja Continental Hotel, Abuja. More information:

About the International Lithium Association (ILiA):

ILiA is the global trade association for the lithium industry. Established in 2021 and headquartered in London, it is a not-for-profit body run by and for its members across the lithium value chain. More information:

About Mercuria:

Mercuria is one of the world's leading independent energy and commodity groups. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, it operates in more than 50 countries. Mercuria Energy Trading NG is its Nigerian subsidiary.