TSMC Third Quarter Revenue Hits Record As AI Chip Demand Accelerates

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported record third quarter revenue that surpassed market expectations, providing another sign that global spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure continues to drive demand for advanced semiconductors.

TSMC generated revenue of T$1.49 trillion, approximately $46.7 billion, during the third quarter, representing a 50% increase from the same period a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of roughly T$1.46 trillion, according to LSEG data cited by Reuters.

The company also recorded September revenue of T$511.86 billion, up 54.6% year over year. The results exceeded TSMC's earlier third quarter revenue guidance of between $44.6 billion and $45.8 billion.

AI infrastructure drives semiconductor demand

TSMC occupies a central position in the global semiconductor supply chain, manufacturing advanced processors for technology companies including Nvidia and Apple. Demand for chips used in artificial intelligence data centers has become an increasingly important source of growth for the company.

The latest revenue numbers reinforce evidence that spending on AI computing infrastructure remains strong despite concerns about rising borrowing costs and increasingly expensive technology valuations.

Other parts of the semiconductor industry are benefiting from the same trend. Samsung Electronics has also indicated that stronger demand for memory chips used in AI applications is supporting its earnings outlook.

Investors turn attention to earnings guidance

TSMC is expected to report detailed third quarter earnings next week. Analysts expect quarterly net profit to rise about 64% from a year earlier to approximately T$740.8 billion, according to LSEG estimates reported by Reuters.

Investors will be particularly focused on management's outlook for AI chip demand, manufacturing capacity and capital expenditure.

The company's Taipei listed shares fell 1.35% before the revenue announcement as broader Asian equity markets weakened. TSMC's market value has nevertheless reached approximately $2.1 trillion following the powerful rally in semiconductor stocks linked to artificial intelligence investment.

For global technology markets, TSMC's record revenue provides another important indicator that demand for advanced computing hardware remains robust. The next test will be whether the company expects that momentum to continue into the final quarter of 2026 and beyond.