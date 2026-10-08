Israel Votes Again But The Arithmetic Hasn't Changed

MENAFN - Asia Times) TEL AVIV – Every Israeli election of the past decade has been sold as the last chance to save the country, and every one has ended in the same place: a long night of counting, followed by weeks of bargaining among men who swore they would never sit together.

The vote on October 27 has a stronger claim to drama than most. It is the first since the October 7, 2023 attacks and it follows the longest war Israel has fought since 1948. Yet the pundits who expect a national reckoning should look at the numbers before they look at the rhetoric.

Three weeks out, the country still hasn't delivered a verdict on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It is splitting almost exactly down the middle, as it has in nearly every contest since 2019. The war changed a great deal in Israel. It did not change the arithmetic.

The 61 that nobody has

The one number that matters in Israeli politics is 61, a majority of the 120-seat Knesset. And neither camp has it.

The Middle East Forum's poll of polls, averaging five polling houses with fieldwork through October 1, gives the parties aligned with Netanyahu 51 seats and the Zionist opposition 52. The Arab parties hold 13. A new right-wing list, Amcha Yisrael, hovers at four seats with its loyalties unclear.

The weekly television polls move a seat or two in either direction and are reported as earthquakes. Channel 13 had the Netanyahu bloc ahead 54 to 52 in mid-September and behind 51 to 52,a week later.

This is noise. The signal is that Likud, the party of the prime minister who presided over the October 7 carnage, is still polling around 20 seats, and its allies have barely moved.

The outcome may turn less on the big parties than on the small ones. Yoaz Hendel's Reservists list sits at the 3.25% threshold and belongs to neither bloc. Whether it and Amcha Yisrael clear the bar could shift four to eight seats, enough to decide who gets the first shot at forming a government.

Israel's fate, we are told, hangs in the balance. So, apparently, does the rounding error.

The general in the wings

The opposition's standard-bearer is Gadi Eisenkot, a former army chief of staff whose Yashar party leads most surveys with 22 or 23 seats. He has overtaken Beyachad, the joint list of Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, which polls around 13. His appeal is easy to understand. He is a soldier who lost a son in Gaza, he speaks plainly and he is not Netanyahu.