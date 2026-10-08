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President Ilham Aliyev Meets With President Of Turkmenistan In Turkmenbashi


2026-10-08 06:17:01
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan, October 8. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov in Turkmenbashi on October 8, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

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Trend News Agency

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