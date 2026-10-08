New 50-State Guide Helps Parents Find Advanced Care For Newborns With HIE

Laura Brown - Brown Trial Firm, Houston-based birth injury law firm representing families nationwide

Doctor Negligence and HIE

A new 50-state guide helps parents find Level IV NICUs, brain cooling, follow-up care, and family support for newborns with HIE.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brown Trial Firm has launched a comprehensive nationwide HIE resource designed to help families find hospitals and support services for babies and children affected by hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) and other birth-related brain injuries.

The complete guide, HIE Resources by State: Level IV NICUs, Brain Cooling & More, is available on Brown Trial Firm's website.

At the center of the new resource is a state-by-state guide to Level IV neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) and the specialized services they provide for newborns with HIE.

For each hospital included in the guide, Brown Trial Firm researched HIE-related services and capabilities, such as:

Therapeutic hypothermia (sometimes called cooling, whole-body cooling, or brain cooling)

Cooling during neonatal transport

High-risk infant follow-up programs

Pediatric and neonatal neurology

HIE and neonatal brain injury research

The goal is to make it easier for parents to understand what specialized resources may be available at hospitals in their state.

HIE occurs when a baby's brain does not receive enough oxygen or blood flow before, during, or shortly after birth. For eligible newborns with moderate to severe HIE, therapeutic hypothermia can reduce the risk of death or disability when treatment is started promptly.

But the needs of children with HIE often continue long after they leave the NICU.

To help families find support as their children grow, the guide also includes contact information for Early Intervention programs throughout the U.S., along with government resources, national HIE and cerebral palsy organizations, parent support groups, financial assistance programs, and resources for adaptive equipment and disability-related services.

Families can use the interactive guide to select their state and find hospitals and Early Intervention programs in their area.

Brown Trial Firm developed the resource as part of its ongoing work with families whose children have been diagnosed with HIE, cerebral palsy, and other serious birth injuries.

Laura Brown

Brown Trial Firm

+1 254-269-6700

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What Is HIE? Attorney Laura Brown Explains Brain Cooling for Newborns

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New 50-State Guide Helps Parents Find Advanced Care for Newborns With HIE News Provided By Laura Brown, Brown Trial Firm October 08, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Law, Science



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