OMSDC Launches Supplier-Readiness Initiative As Corporate Vendor Expectations Evolve

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) With Ohio ranked America's No. 1 for business, OMSDC partners with ProcuraFind® to bring the Corporate Contract ReadyTM Credential to the state's SMB's.

- George SimmsCLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ohio's rise to CNBC's No. 1 state for business raises an important next question: How can more of the state's small and midsize businesses take part in the economic growth and corporate investment coming to Ohio?The Ohio Minority Supplier Development Council (OMSDC) is answering with an expanded focus on supplier readiness, as corporations place greater weight on business capability, procurement knowledge, compliance, risk, and performance when evaluating potential vendors.“Being the best state in America for business should also mean creating pathways for Ohio businesses to grow with Ohio's economy,” said George R. Simms, President and CEO of OMSDC.“Access matters, but access alone doesn't create contracts. Businesses have to understand what buyers expect and be prepared to perform when opportunities come.”OMSDC works with a network of more than 400 Ohio businesses and 50 corporate partners, positioning the Council at the intersection of supplier development and corporate sourcing.As a cornerstone of the supplier-readiness initiative, OMSDC is partnering with ProcuraFind, the national supplier sourcing and development platform and creator of the Corporate Contract ReadyTM (CCRTM) Credential, to make the credential available throughout the Council's network.“The question businesses often ask is, 'How do I get access?' But there is another question that matters just as much: 'When I get access, am I ready?'” said Dr. Dawn Nicole McIlwain, Founder and CEO of ProcuraFind.“Our partnership with OMSDC gives more Ohio businesses a clearer understanding of how corporations buy and what procurement professionals expect.”The two-year credential is open to all small and medium businesses in every industry, with no minimum revenue or years-in-business requirement. Participants receive study materials and have up to 90 days to prepare for a timed, 112-question competency-based examination.The credential spans the full corporate contracting lifecycle, from how procurement teams are structured and make decisions to how suppliers register, get considered, and win business. It also covers the operational expectations that follow, including pricing and payment terms, risk and compliance, cybersecurity and data privacy, and the growing role of technology and artificial intelligence in modern sourcing.Businesses that complete the requirements earn the designation Corporate Contract ReadyTM Certified Business.Under the partnership, ProcuraFind, the certifying authority for the Corporate Contract ReadyTM Credential, will provide the credential platform, study materials, examination, and credentialing. OMSDC will introduce the program to its network and incorporate it into the Council's broader supplier-development work.The initiative comes as companies continue to reassess supplier strategies and as traditional approaches to supplier diversity evolve in response to a changing legal, regulatory and business environment. OMSDC sees that shift as increasing the importance of helping businesses demonstrate readiness, competitiveness and value.“Economic development isn't complete when a company chooses Ohio,” Simms said.“The next question is whether businesses already here can grow with that investment, become suppliers, create jobs and build stronger communities.”The Corporate Contract ReadyTM Credential is available through OMSDC for $299.Businesses interested in participating can learn more at corporate-contract-readiness-procurafind/.###About the Ohio Minority Supplier Development CouncilThe Ohio Minority Supplier Development Council (OMSDC) connects certified Minority Business Enterprises with corporations and organizations seeking capable, innovative suppliers. Through certification, business development, strategic relationships, and access to opportunity, OMSDC helps minority-owned businesses grow and strengthen Ohio's economy.About ProcuraFindProcuraFindis a national B2B supplier sourcing and development platform connecting corporate buyers with SMB suppliers. ProcuraFindprovides supplier-development resources, educational programming, matchmaking, and corporate engagement opportunities and is the certifying authority for the Corporate Contract ReadyTM Credential.Media ContactsOhio Minority Supplier Development CouncilJamie Van Doren, Marketing & Development... | 216-952-2899ProcuraFindLillian Preston, Media Relations...

Jamie Van Doren

Ohio Minority Supplier Development Council

+1 216-952-2899

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OMSDC Launches Supplier-Readiness Initiative as Corporate Vendor Expectations Evolve News Provided By Ohio Minority Supplier Development Council October 08, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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