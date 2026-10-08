Breakthrough CAIXTM Program By Chartered Institute Sets New Standard In Import, Export & Sanctions Compliance

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Introduces the Accredited CAIXTM Program for Trade and Compliance Professionals

- Bok Yan LoSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications ( ), a globally recognized authority in certified executive programs and professional development, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest professional certification offering, the Certified Africa Import Export Controls, Sanctions Regulations and Trade Compliance Professional (CAIXTM) program. Developed with insights from experienced trade compliance, customs, sanctions, and regulatory professionals, this certification program is designed to equip professionals with the advanced knowledge and practical capabilities required to manage increasingly complex cross-border trade and regulatory requirements across African markets.The CAIXTM program responds to the growing importance of effective import and export controls, customs compliance, sanctions management, and regulatory due diligence as organizations expand their operations and supply chains across Africa. With businesses operating across multiple jurisdictions, regional trading blocs, and international sanctions frameworks, professionals responsible for cross-border trade must be able to identify regulatory risks, interpret compliance obligations, and implement effective controls throughout the transaction lifecycle. Participants who successfully complete the program will strengthen their ability to manage international trade activities while reducing exposure to regulatory breaches, shipment delays, enforcement actions, and reputational risks.The comprehensive curriculum of the CAIXTM program covers a broad range of essential areas, including African import and export regulatory frameworks, AfCFTA and regional trade agreements, HS classification, customs valuation, rules of origin, import and export licensing, strategic and dual-use goods, sanctions regulations, restricted-party screening, end-use and end-user due diligence, trade documentation, customs audits, investigations, and enterprise trade compliance management. The program combines regulatory and theoretical foundations with practical applications through case studies, transaction reviews, compliance scenarios, and hands-on exercises, enabling participants to apply their knowledge to real-world trade compliance challenges.“Cross-border trade across Africa is becoming increasingly interconnected, while regulatory expectations surrounding customs, sanctions, export controls, and supply chain transparency continue to evolve. Organizations need professionals who can interpret these requirements and translate them into effective operational controls,” said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications.“Through the CAIXTM program, we aim to develop professionals who can confidently manage complex trade compliance obligations, identify emerging regulatory risks, and strengthen the resilience and integrity of their organizations' international trade operations.”The CAIXTM program is developed to rigorous professional standards and is designed to provide participants with practical, internationally relevant expertise applicable across a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, energy, logistics, financial services, technology, pharmaceuticals, commodities, retail, and international trade. Participants will gain practical frameworks and tools that can be applied across procurement, supply chain, logistics, customs, legal, finance, compliance, and commercial functions.Upon completion of the training, participants will undertake the CAIXTM certification examination. Professionals who successfully pass the examination will be awarded the prestigious Certified Africa Import Export Controls, Sanctions Regulations and Trade Compliance Professional (CAIXTM) designation. This professional credential is exclusively awarded to participants who demonstrate the required knowledge and competency in African import-export controls, sanctions regulations, customs compliance, and international trade risk management through the certification assessment.The CAIXTM designation reflects a professional's ability to navigate complex cross-border regulatory requirements, assess sanctions and trade compliance exposure, implement effective import and export controls, and contribute to stronger governance across international trade operations.For more information about the CAIXTM program and to register, please visit the following website:To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to:learning/courses/caixAbout Chartered Institute of Professional CertificationsThe Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.

Louise Teh

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications

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Certified Africa Import Export Controls, Sanctions Regulations and Trade Compliance Professional (CAIXTM)

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Breakthrough CAIXTM Program by Chartered Institute Sets New Standard in Import, Export & Sanctions Compliance News Provided By Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications October 08, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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