DAVE WALLACE LAUNCHES 'THE GREAT BALTIMORE COMEBACK'

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Dave Wallace Unveils“The Great Baltimore Comeback,” Calling for NBA, NHL and Professional Soccer Teams

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dave Wallace, candidate for Congress in Maryland's Second District, today unveiled“The Great Baltimore Comeback,” an initiative to pursue NBA, NHL and professional soccer franchises for Baltimore while building a comprehensive business case for investment in the city's sports future.“Why not us?” Wallace said.“We have the population. We have the fans. We have the corporate and economic base. We have two distinct great American cities, and we have one of the greatest sports traditions in America. The case for Baltimore is structurally sound.”Wallace's proposal centers on a simple idea:“From 1 to 2.” He envisions adding a Baltimore NBA franchise and NHL franchise to a broader region already served by Washington's Wizards and Capitals, alongside professional soccer for Baltimore.The initiative would seek additional teams, rather than relocating Washington's existing franchises.“Washington and Baltimore already demonstrate that two major professional franchises can thrive within the same broader region,” Wallace said.“The Ravens and Commanders have separate identities, separate fan bases and separate histories. Competition didn't diminish professional football in our region. It gave both cities their own teams and created a stronger regional sports market.”Wallace pointed to the Washington–Baltimore region's population and economic strength as the foundation for evaluating additional franchises. He also cited New York and Southern California as examples of major markets supporting multiple NBA and NHL teams.Examining Territorial RestrictionsAs part of the initiative, Wallace called for a serious examination of professional sports league territorial rules and their potential effect on Baltimore's ability to attract franchises.He cited a 1969 dispute in which Baltimore Bullets owner Abe Pollin objected to the rival American Basketball Association's Washington Caps operating nearby. Wallace said that episode, now 57 years in the past, illustrates why the region's sports landscape deserves renewed scrutiny.“Fifty-seven years after territorial restrictions were invoked against competition in this very market, we the people deserve an answer,” Wallace said.“Are these rules legitimately necessary to operate professional sports leagues, or are they unnecessarily preventing competition in one of America's largest markets?”Wallace called for appropriate review under federal antitrust principles to examine whether particular restrictions are reasonably necessary for league operations or unnecessarily limit competition and consumer choice.Building Baltimore's Business CaseWallace said the next phase of The Great Baltimore Comeback should evaluate population and demographics, corporate sponsorship capacity, television and streaming audiences, transportation, arena and stadium opportunities, private investment, fan demand and franchise economics.The analysis would also examine the potential value of Baltimore–Washington rivalries and the conditions needed to sustain successful franchises.“This is not Baltimore asking for a favor. This is Baltimore making its case,” Wallace said.“Put the numbers on the table. Put the economics on the table. Put the territorial rules on the table. And let Baltimore compete.”Wallace emphasized that attracting professional teams would require a credible business plan, committed investors, suitable facilities and engagement with the relevant leagues.He said the initiative's broader purpose is to encourage investment, strengthen civic pride and help Baltimore build momentum.“Major-league sports can contribute to civic identity, tourism, employment, investment and regional pride,” Wallace said.“But there is something else that is harder to put on a balance sheet-the feeling that your city is moving forward again.”“Baltimore has spent too much time being told what we have lost and what we cannot do,” he added.“I am interested in what Baltimore can become.”Wallace concluded with the initiative's central message:“Take that '1,' put a line through it, and make it a '2.' NBA for Baltimore. NHL for Baltimore. Soccer for Baltimore. The Great Baltimore Comeback starts now.”###

Derek Noyes

Restore America's Mission

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DAVE WALLACE LAUNCHES 'THE GREAT BALTIMORE COMEBACK' News Provided By RESTORE AMERICA'S MISSION October 08, 2026, 10:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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