Tejashwi Yadav Attacks CEC Gyanesh Kumar After Mahagathbandhan March In Patna

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 8 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav launched a sharp attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar after the Mahagathbandhan's march to Lok Bhawan in Patna on Thursday, alleging that the Election Commission's actions had undermined voters' rights and it was involved in stealing votes.

After meeting the Governor along with other Mahagathbandhan leaders, Tejashwi accused Kumar of conspiring against democracy and used strong terms to criticise the Chief Election Commissioner.

He alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls had adversely affected genuine voters and demanded accountability from the Election Commission.

Tejashwi also alleged that the protesters were subjected to police pressure despite having an appointment to meet the Governor.

He said the opposition would not be deterred by police action or the possibility of detention and would continue its agitation over what it described as a conspiracy against voters.

Tejashwi said Bihar had a historic association with democratic and political movements and asserted that attempts to undermine democratic institutions would not be tolerated.

He also linked the Bihar protest to the wider opposition campaign against the Election Commission, saying he had spoken with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and had been invited to participate in a protest in Delhi.

He said Mahagathbandhan leaders would also seek to meet the President as part of their ongoing campaign.

Tejashwi further said his political objective extended beyond the immediate issue concerning the CEC, accusing the BJP-led government of failing to protect democratic institutions.

These were political statements made by the RJD leader and were not independently established facts.

VIP chief Mukesh Sahani said the opposition had a responsibility to raise issues concerning the people and protect constitutional values.

“It is our duty to be in the opposition,” Sahani said, adding that the Mahagathbandhan would continue raising issues it believed affected democracy and the rights of citizens.

The protest followed the Mahagathbandhan's two-day agitation against the SIR exercise and the functioning of the Election Commission.

The alliance has alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision and demanded action against the CEC.

The Election Commission and the BJP have rejected the opposition's allegations of political bias.

Patna SDPO (Secretariat) Annu Kumari said the delegation had been permitted to meet the Governor and had returned after the meeting, while other protesters were stopped behind the barricades.

The march had triggered a heightened security arrangement in Patna, with barricades placed at several points along the route.

Police and administrative officials were deployed to regulate the movement of protesters and maintain traffic and public order.

The protest also led to a confrontation involving RJD workers and the vehicle of the BJP state president, Sanjay Saraogi, near the Lok Bhawan gate.

According to the account provided, RJD workers surrounded the vehicle as it passed the area and raised slogans accusing the BJP of electoral wrongdoing and vote chori.

The incident added to the political tension following the Mahagathbandhan's march.

The opposition has said its agitation over the SIR exercise and its concerns about the Election Commission will continue through further protests.