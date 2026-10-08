Akhilesh Yadav To Visit Ayodhya To Listen To Bhagwat Katha: SP Leaders

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 8 (IANS) Ahead of Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav's, visit to Ayodhya to listen to the Bhagwat Katha at SP leader Pawan Pandey's residence on Thursday, the Samajwadi Party (SP) said Yadav was going there for a personal, spiritual trip, and that they would welcome him there.

"Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is arriving today to participate in the ongoing Bhagwat Katha programme. On behalf of the respected people of the constituency, I extend my greetings and welcome him,” said, SP MP Awadhesh Prasad.

Speaking to IANS on the matter, Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said,“Akhilesh Yadav is going to Ayodhya on a personal, spiritual trip. He is also going to Pawan Pandey's residence to listen to Bhagwat Katha. If Lord Ram calls, he will go to Ram Mandir too. If he is going there, then why is it affecting the Bharatiya Janata Party ecosystem? It is affecting them because they have used Lord Ram's name for political gains. They have stolen the Ram Mandir donation, and that is why they are scared.”

SP spokesperson Ashutosh Verma said,“SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is going to Ayodhya as part of a pre-planned schedule. He is going there because he was invited. He will also meet the party workers present there. All the protocols have been met. He will also encourage the local leaders of the party. It is part of the Samajwadi Party's election campaign strategy.”

Tej Narayan Pandey said, "The Shrimat Bhagwat Katha has been organised from October 2 to 8 and people from all sects are coming to listen to the Katha.”

He added,“Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav will be visiting today. He will listen to the religious discourse, seek blessings from the Vyas Peeth, and also interact with the revered people of the area.”

According to reports, the SP chief will be part of the Bhagwat Katha which will be held in Krishnapur Khanpur Rasulabad village, approximately 12 kilometers from Ayodhya Dham. Akhilesh Yadav's visit is scheduled to last about one hour and 20 minutes and he will spend around 40 minutes at the venue.

A helipad has been constructed near the event venue and the former UP Chief Minister will depart for Lucknow after attending the Katha. He is not likely to offer prayers or visit the Ram Mandir.