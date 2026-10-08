Nana Patekar Dead At 75: Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan Are Heartbroken

Veteran actors Chiranjeevi and Kamal Haasan paid tributes to 'Parinda' star Nana Patekar, who breathed his last on Thursday at the age of 75. In a post on X, Chiranjeevi hailed Nana Patekar's inspiring cinematic journey and his compassion for farmers. "Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary #NanaPatekar. An extraordinary actor with a powerful screen presence and artistic journey uniquely his own that left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Beyond the screen, his compassion for farmers and his service through his Foundation reflected his commitment to helping those in need. His legacy of art and humanity will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," Chiranjeevi wrote on X.

Kamal Haasan's tribute for Nana Patekar read, "Heartbreaking news of Nana Patekar Ji's passing. An extraordinary artist and an even greater human being. The man was a force of nature, and he uplifted the lives of those around him. Beyond the screen, his work helping farmers in Maharashtra and his volunteer service during the Kargil War spoke volumes about his deep sense of duty. My deepest condolences to his family and his legions of fans."

Nana Patekar Dies of Cardiac Arrest

Nana died after suffering a severe cardiac arrest. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI.

According to Dr Salkar, Nana had sent a message to a friend at around 2:30 am saying that he was not feeling well. The friend later reached his residence at around 4 am.

An Illustrious Career

Nana was one of the well-known actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his acting debut with the 1978 film Gaman and went on to work in films including Parinda, Prahar, Angaar, Krantiveer, Tiranga, Khamoshi and Ab Tak Chhappan, which eventually led to him gaining legendary status. His Marathi drama film Natsamrat proved to be a game-changer as well.

In recent years, Nana was seen in Housefull 5 and also appeared in Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. (ANI)

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