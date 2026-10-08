Rare Delta Bird's Shifting Nesting Habits Offer Fresh Clues About Ecosystem Changes In Botswana

The changing breeding patterns of the Slaty Egret in Botswana's Okavango Delta are drawing growing attention from scientists, who see the rare bird as an important indicator of environmental conditions across one of Africa's most significant wetland ecosystems.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), only about 3,000 Slaty Egrets remain in the Okavango Delta, which serves as the species' primary stronghold. Experts say the bird's sensitivity to changes in its surroundings makes it an important measure of broader ecological health.

Monei Onalethata, a senior wildlife biologist with Botswana's Department of Wildlife and National Parks, said the species reacts strongly to disturbances and shifts within the ecosystem. As a result, changes in the bird's distribution and presence often reflect changes occurring within the wider environment.

The Okavango Delta differs from most major deltas around the world because it is inland. Water flowing from rainfall in Angola's highlands moves south into Botswana, spreading across channels, lagoons, floodplains and islands before eventually evaporating or disappearing into the Kalahari Desert.

This annual flood cycle plays a major role in determining where Slaty Egrets breed. The birds typically nest on islands or in locations surrounded by water, helping them avoid disturbance. Because of this behaviour, conservationists can use nesting sites to identify habitats the birds consider suitable.

The Delta's seasonal flooding, which usually arrives between June and August, supports a vast range of wildlife. More than 400 bird species use the wetland, including migratory birds arriving from distant regions of Africa, Europe and northern Asia. Large mammals and fish also move through the Delta from neighbouring countries, following the changing availability of water and resources.

Survey findings reveal changing breeding locations

The species has become particularly valuable for ecological monitoring. Researchers have combined field observations with satellite imagery to understand how water levels, vegetation, food availability and habitat conditions influence breeding success.

In 2025, scientists and local conservation groups carried out a survey of Slaty Egrets and returned in 2026 to reassess breeding areas, including locations that had not been examined during the earlier expedition.

Their findings presented a mixed picture. A key breeding site identified in the western Delta during 2025 showed no active nesting activity during the follow-up survey. Researchers also recorded a decline in bird numbers at several previously known locations.

In the Jao Conservancy, two out of four historical nesting areas had disappeared. One site had been affected by fire, while another suffered damage after elephants used the area to cool themselves during a summer heatwave.

At the same time, researchers discovered new nesting sites elsewhere in the Delta. One notable find involved three bluish eggs located on an island concealed within dense vegetation. The discovery suggested that some birds may be shifting breeding grounds as environmental conditions change.

The observations were made during a year marked by unusually large flooding across the Okavango. Researchers had expected the expanded floodwaters to potentially create opportunities for the species to establish breeding colonies in new areas.

However, the results did not point to a simple explanation. While some traditional nesting sites were empty or lost, new colonies appeared in previously undocumented locations.

Scientists concluded that the birds appear to be responding to a combination of factors, including water conditions, nesting vegetation, habitat suitability and disturbance levels. Changes in any one part of the ecosystem can alter how these elements interact at specific locations.

Researchers caution that current evidence remains insufficient to determine a population trend or identify a single cause behind the changing breeding distribution. They stress that repeated monitoring is essential because the Slaty Egret functions as an early-warning signal for ecosystem change.

In that context, both the disappearance of established nesting colonies and the emergence of new ones provide important insights into the health and evolution of the Okavango Delta.