MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Southern Cross Gold Announces Date of Annual Shareholders Meeting

October 08, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3) ("SXGC", "SX2" or the "Company") announces that the Company will hold its 2026 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders (the "AGM") on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 11:00 am Melbourne time at The Auction Room, Level 4, InterContinental Melbourne (The Rialto), 495 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000, Australia.

The Company also announces that Mr. David Henstridge, a non-executive director and founder of the Company, has advised the Company that he will not stand for re-election as a director at the AGM. The Company thanks Mr. Henstridge for his years of dedicated service, valuable insights, and leadership on the Board and its committees, and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

All other current members of the Board intend to stand for re-election at the AGM. In addition, Mr. Paul Townsend will stand for election to the Board for the first time at the AGM.

Mr. Townsend is a highly accomplished corporate finance executive with a proven track record of optimizing capital structures, driving margin expansion, and maximizing shareholder value across complex global markets. Mr. Townsend brings 10 years of ASX-listed experience, having directed the financial strategies of prominent organizations including Nufarm, Asaleo Care, Pacific Hydro, and Monash University. He specializes in institutionalizing rigorous fiscal discipline, navigating complex equity and debt capital markets, audit and risk management, and managing robust corporate governance structures. Mr. Townsend holds a Bachelor of Business (Accounting), is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia and New Zealand, and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

The Company's 2026 management proxy materials containing information about all director nominees and other items of business to be considered at the AGM will be available under the Company's profile at , the ASX at and on the Company's website at As always, we encourage our shareholders to vote their shares prior to the AGM.

About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3)

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF), is defining a leading gold-antimony project at the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project, located 60 km north of Melbourne. Sunday Creek is a significant gold and antimony drill discovery in a Tier 1 location, with high-grade drill results including 98 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au from 142.5 km of drilling (including historic drilling). The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of interpreted strike length, with structures drill tested from surface to 1,200 m depth.

Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile. The Company has a critical mineral that the Western world needs. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defence and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier.

Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93% to 98% through gravity and flotation.

With a strong cash position, 2,296 ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a large 200 km drill program planned through Q1 2027, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction, delivering milestone by milestone.

- Ends -

For ASX Compliance: This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.

For further information, please contact:

Mariana Bermudez – Corporate Secretary

... or +1 604 685 9316

Executive Office

1305 – 1090 West Georgia Street Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7, Canada

Nicholas Mead – VP Investor Relations

... or +61 415 153 122

Justin Mouchacca, Assistant Company Secretary,

... or +61 3 8630 3321

Subsidiary Office

Level 21, 459 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC, 3000, Australia

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political, social uncertainties; the state of capital markets, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and other risks described in the Company's documents filed with Canadian or Australian (under code SX2) securities regulatory authorities. You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada or Australia (under code SX2), as applicable, and available for the Company in Canada at or in Australia at (under code SX2). Documents are also available at . The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.