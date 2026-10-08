MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) LBank Exchange Listed ATNS(Artenis)

October 08, 2026 3:43 AM EDT | Source: LBank

Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed ATNS(Artenis) at 15:00 on Oct 7, 2026 (UTC).







ATNS(Artenis) Listing Banner

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About ATNS(Artenis)

ARTENIS (ATNS) is the utility token of GMA (Global Market of Artification), an ecosystem built around art, culture and digital innovation. ATNS is designed to be used across GMA's services and platforms, connecting the different parts of the ecosystem through a single digital asset. GMA combines a digital art marketplace, an immersive Virtual Museum and projects developed in collaboration with artists and cultural partners. ARTENIS is part of this infrastructure, supporting transactions, access to services and future utilities as the ecosystem continues to develop.

Why ATNS(Artenis)

GMA is worth watching because it is attempting to build blockchain-based infrastructure for the global art and cultural market rather than positioning itself as another purely speculative NFT project. Its ecosystem combines verifiable provenance and digital certification with an art marketplace, immersive Virtual Museum experiences, membership and access services, while Artenis (ATNS) serves as the utility layer connecting these products. The project also stands out for having deployed a fixed-supply ERC-20 token on Ethereum and completed a Hacken smart-contract audit, giving its token infrastructure a relatively clear technical foundation. If GMA can translate its existing art-industry relationships and cultural initiatives into recurring marketplace activity and real user demand, ATNS could gain utility beyond the typical token-launch narrative.

Tokenomics

Token Name: Artenis Token Symbol: ATNS Total Supply: 50,000,000

Learn More About ATNS(Artenis)

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About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.

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