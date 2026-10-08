Indian Film Actor Nana Patekar Dies At 75

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Shakir Husain

HYDERABAD, Oct 8 (NNN) -- Veteran Indian actor Nana Patekar, whose powerful performances left a lasting mark on Hindi and Marathi cinema over five decades, died in Goa on Thursday at the age of 75.

Patekar was taken to hospital after being found unconscious at his home in Goa early on Thursday, local media reported.

He was suspected to have suffered a cardiac arrest. Doctors administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but could not revive him.

Born Vishawanath Patekar in Maharashtra state, the versatile actor performed several intense and aggressive screen roles during his career spanning five decades.

One of his famous performances was in Mira Nair's internationally acclaimed "Salaam Bombay", a film that explored the lives of street children in Mumbai.

Indian politicians and film celebrities expressed shock over Patekar's death and remembered his contribution to Maharashtra state's Marathi cinema and Bollywood movies.

"He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

Actor Sunny Deol described Patekar as "fearless" individual who always did what he wanted to do.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant called his death "a huge loss" for the country.

"He was also a very close personal friend of mine, so it is a personal loss for me as well," Sawant said.

--NNN