UAE Supports Gaza Water Supplies Through Desalination, Well-Drilling Projects

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ABU DHABI, Oct 8 (NNN-WAM) -- The UAE continues to provide water to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 through desalination projects, well drilling and the provision of water tankers and storage tanks to help ease shortages and meet the needs of residents and displaced people.

In December 2023, UAE water pipelines connected to desalination plants on the Egyptian side began supplying water to around one million displaced people in Rafah, southern Gaza, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Six desalination plants were established under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to address water shortages in the Strip.

In August 2025, a 7.5-kilometre pipeline was extended to Khan Younis in southern Gaza, supplying five million litres of water daily to around 700,000 people.

Field teams are also working on extending water pipelines, preparing distribution points and maintaining infrastructure to ensure water reaches residents and meets their daily needs.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has continued its efforts to alleviate Gaza's water crisis by delivering 37 water tankers, most recently in September 2026, and drilling 121 wells, benefiting around 600,000 people.

The operation has also provided 20,000 gallons of water and 270 storage tanks to support water storage and distribution in targeted areas, making it easier for families to access water.

The projects are part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts to support Palestinians, meet their basic needs and ensure the continuity of vital services in the Gaza Strip.

--NNN-WAM