Four Azerbaijani Judokas To Compete On Fifth Day Of World Championships

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Four Azerbaijani judokas will compete on October 8 at the 2026 World Judo Championships in Baku.

The members of the national team will take to the tatami in two weight categories on the fifth day of the competition.

In the women's event, Sudaba Aghayeva (70 kg) will face Spain's Ai Tsunoda Roustant in the Round of 32.

In the men's 90 kg category, Eljan Hajiyev will face Alexander Knauf of the United States in the Round of 32, while Suleyman Shukurov will take on Norway's Kornelius Eilertsen in the same round.

Murad Fatiyev will face the winner of the bout between Yehor Varapayeu of Belarus and Theodoros Tselidis of Greece in the Round of 16.

Azerbaijan currently has four medals at the World Championships. Ahmed Yusifov (60 kg) won gold, Zelim Tchkaev (81 kg) claimed silver, while Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg) and Omar Rajabli (81 kg) secured bronze medals.

The 2026 World Judo Championships are being held in Baku from October 4 to 11 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The event has brought together 622 judoka from 93 countries, including 335 men and 287 women.

Azerbaijan is represented by 24 judoka at the championships. The national team features 17 men and seven women competing in 13 weight categories.