Azerbaijan's Participation In C5 Format Opens New Opportunities For Cooperation, Turkmen President Says

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Azerbaijan's participation in the Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State creates new opportunities for expanding economic cooperation with partners across Asia and Europe, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.

Speaking at the opening of the eighth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan in Awaza on October 8, Berdimuhamedov described Azerbaijan's inclusion in the regional dialogue format as a significant development with considerable economic potential.

The Turkmen leader highlighted the growing importance of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the five Central Asian countries, particularly in strengthening trade, transport and energy connectivity between the regions.

He emphasized that closer engagement could help expand economic ties beyond the immediate region, creating additional opportunities for cooperation with European and Asian partners.

"The role of Central Asia and Azerbaijan in regional and global processes-as key logistics and energy hubs for development-is currently steadily increasing," Berdimuhamedov stated.

The remarks reflect the growing importance of transport and energy connections across the Caspian Sea, which links Azerbaijan with Central Asian economies and provides an alternative route for trade between Asia and Europe.

Azerbaijan's participation in the consultative format brings together the five Central Asian states-Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan-with a country that plays a significant role in westward transport and energy infrastructure.

The expansion of cooperation is particularly relevant to the development of the Middle Corridor, which connects China and Central Asia with Europe through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye.

Closer coordination could facilitate the movement of goods, improve transport infrastructure and support investment in logistics facilities along the route.

Energy cooperation also represents an important area of potential engagement, given the region's hydrocarbon resources and growing interest in electricity transmission and renewable energy projects.