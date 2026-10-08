Azerbaijan Explores Critical Minerals Logistics Cooperation With Dutch C. Steinweg Group

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Azerbaijan is exploring opportunities to develop critical minerals logistics, establish new warehousing facilities and expand cooperation along the Middle Corridor with Dutch logistics company C. Steinweg Group.

The potential projects were discussed during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and C. Steinweg Group CEO Ulf Boll, according to the Ministry of Economy.

The discussions focused on expanding logistics infrastructure along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, commonly known as the Middle Corridor, as well as opportunities for joint projects involving the transportation and storage of critical minerals.

The Azerbaijani side also presented information on the country's investment environment and available investment promotion mechanisms.

The meeting comes as Azerbaijan seeks to strengthen its position as a regional logistics and processing hub connecting Central Asian commodity producers with European and other international markets.

However, the ministry did not disclose the potential value of the proposed investments, the locations of possible warehousing complexes or any implementation timetable. No contracts or memoranda of understanding were announced following the discussions.

C. Steinweg Group already maintains a commercial presence in Azerbaijan through its subsidiary, C. Steinweg Caspian, which operates offices in Baku and at the Port of Alat.

The company provides freight forwarding, customs clearance, maritime transportation, cargo handling and packaging services, facilitating the movement of goods between the Caspian region and European markets.

Its Azerbaijani operations cover a range of commodities and industrial products, including metals, steel, ferroalloys, chemicals and oversized project cargo.

The company's existing infrastructure gives it a foothold in the Middle Corridor, where Azerbaijan serves as a transit link between Central Asia, the South Caucasus and Türkiye.

C. Steinweg Caspian's expansion in Azerbaijan was previously highlighted by the international project cargo network Exclusive Project Network, which announced the company's membership and the establishment of offices in Baku and Alat.

At the time, the development of transport connections linking Georgia and Türkiye with Central Asian countries and China through Azerbaijan was identified as an important priority for the company's regional operations.

The group has also demonstrated its involvement in cross-border rail freight through the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway.

C. Steinweg Caspian previously reported transporting its first full container load along the route following its modernisation.

According to the company, the container departed from Alat and reached its destination station in Türkiye within approximately one week, illustrating the railway's potential for moving freight between the Caspian region and international markets.

The latest discussions also coincide with Azerbaijan's plans to develop a regional centre dedicated to critical minerals.

During the second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, held on September 25–26, AzerGold Chairman Zakir Ibrahimov announced that work was underway to establish the Alat Critical Minerals Center.

The proposed initiative aims to combine Azerbaijan's mineral resources and processing capabilities with those of Central Asian countries, creating additional opportunities for supplying European and other international markets.

Such a hub would require supporting infrastructure for the transportation, storage, handling and potentially processing of mineral commodities, areas in which international logistics operators could play a role.

Nevertheless, no official announcement has linked C. Steinweg Group to the Alat Critical Minerals Center, and its participation in the project has not been confirmed.

Founded in Rotterdam in 1847, C. Steinweg Group is an international logistics company specialising in commodity storage, handling and freight forwarding.

According to the company's official information, it operates more than 135 facilities across over 55 countries, serving industries ranging from metals and ferroalloys to chemicals, agricultural commodities and industrial project cargo.