Russian Forces Launch More Than 50 Attacks On Sumy Region Over Past 24 Hours, Causing Fatalities And Injuries

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook.

In the Krolevets community, two 14-year-old boys were killed when an explosive device detonated.

In the Sumy community, a 46-year-old woman and two men, aged 69 and 49, were injured when a Russian drone struck. Two women, aged 26 and 50, who were injured on October 6 when a drone struck a high-rise building, sought medical attention.

In the Velyka Pysarivka community, a 62-year-old man was wounded as a result of a Russian drone strike.

The highest number of strikes was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy used artillery, mortars, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)-including FPV drones-and guided aerial bombs.

In the Sumy community, a supermarket, civilian infrastructure facilities, a private residential building, and vehicles were damaged.

In the Seredyno-Buda community, private residential buildings were damaged.

In the Berezivka community, vehicles were damaged.

Vyhivsky: Death toll from Russian attacks rises to 28

In the Konotop community, a civilian infrastructure facility sustained damage.

In the Seredyno-Buda, Esman, Shalyhyne, and Znob-Novhorod communities, private residential homes were destroyed and damaged as a result of earlier Russian strikes. In the Berezivka and Seredyno-Buda communities, civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, from the morning of October 6 to the morning of October 7, Russian troops carried out nearly 50 strikes on 24 settlements in 12 territorial communities of the Sumy regio. There were reports of fatalities and injuries.