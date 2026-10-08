Russian Forces Strike Dnipropetrovsk Region Nearly 10 Times Since Evening, Sparking Fire

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional state administration, reported this on Telegram.

According to him, in the Nikopol district, the enemy struck Nikopol, as well as the Marhanetsk, Tomakivsk, and Pokrovsk communities.

In the Synelnykivsk district, the Russians struck the Vasylkivsk and Bohynivsk communities. A bus was damaged, and a fire broke out.

Russian ballistic attack: Explosions heard in Kyiv and

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 7, Russian forces carried out nearly 30 drone attacks and shelled two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery throughout the day, causing damage.