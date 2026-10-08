Russian Strike Damages Business In Rivne Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Koval, head of the regional military administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"One of the civilian facilities was damaged during the morning attack on the Rivne region. A fire broke out there," Koval said.

All relevant emergency services are on the scene.

Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing in Pryluky andfollowing Russian strikes

According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 2, a civilian enterprise was damaged during a Russian attack in the Rivne region.