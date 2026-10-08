Russian Strike Damages Business In Rivne Region
"One of the civilian facilities was damaged during the morning attack on the Rivne region. A fire broke out there," Koval said.
All relevant emergency services are on the scene.Read also: Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing in Pryluky and Obukhiv following Russian strikes
According to preliminary information, no one was injured.
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 2, a civilian enterprise was damaged during a Russian attack in the Rivne region.
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