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Russian Strike Damages Business In Rivne Region

Russian Strike Damages Business In Rivne Region


2026-10-08 06:08:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksandr Koval, head of the regional military administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"One of the civilian facilities was damaged during the morning attack on the Rivne region. A fire broke out there," Koval said.

All relevant emergency services are on the scene.

Read also: Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing in Pryluky and Obukhiv following Russian strikes

According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 2, a civilian enterprise was damaged during a Russian attack in the Rivne region.

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