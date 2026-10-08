South Korea To Recall Ambassador From Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The decision was announced in a statement by the South Korean Foreign Ministry, Ukrinform reports, citing Yonhap.

"The government has decided to recall its ambassador to Ukraine to Seoul. We hope that various issues between the two countries will be resolved smoothly, and we will continue consultations with the Ukrainian side to that end," the ministry said.

South Korean president threatens action against Ukraine over statements on Northn POWs

As reported, South Korea's presidential office expressed "deep regret" over what Seoul said was Ukraine's denial that an agreement had been reached to keep information about the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea confidential.

Dmytro Lytvyn, a Ukrainian presidential advisor on communications, wrote on Facebook that there had been no non-disclosure agreement and that it would be wrong to conceal where prisoners of war are taken. In response to a query from Yonhap, the President's Office explained that Kyiv had disclosed only the fact of the transfer without revealing details of the process.

South Korea later received a message from Ukraine apologizing for disclosing information about the transfer of the two North Korean prisoners of war to Seoul. However, the apology did not meet the expectations of the South Korean government.

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