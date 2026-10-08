Biman Signs Airbus Deal For 10 Aircraft In Major Fleet Expansion

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Biman Bangladesh Airlines has signed an agreement with Airbus to purchase 10 new aircraft, marking a major step in the national carrier's planned fleet modernization and expansion.

The agreement, signed on October 7 at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden, covers four Airbus A350-900 widebody aircraft for long-haul services and six A321neo aircraft for regional operations. Under the preliminary roadmap of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, the aircraft are expected to begin joining Biman's fleet around 2033.

The new planes are expected to give Biman additional capacity on international and regional routes while improving fuel efficiency and operational flexibility. The airline also plans to use the expanded fleet to strengthen its network and compete more effectively in international markets.

The signing ceremony was attended by Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M. Rashiduzzaman Millat, Biman Chairman Rumee A. Hossain, Managing Director and CEO Kaizer Sohail Ahmed, and Airbus President for South Asia Jürgen Westermeier.

Senior government officials, members of parliament, diplomatic representatives and Biman officials also attended the event.

Millat said the aircraft purchase should be viewed as part of a broader plan to develop Bangladesh into an aviation hub. He said strengthening Biman's fleet, routes and operational capabilities would be necessary to position the carrier as a global legacy airline.

Hossain said Biman's expansion reflected the size of Bangladesh's travel market and the country's extensive overseas community, estimated at around 15 million people.

Airbus Executive Vice President for Sales Benoît de Saint-Exupéry said the combination of the A350 and A321neo would give Biman greater range and flexibility as it expands into new markets. He also described the agreement as an important stage in the airline's fleet modernization.

European diplomats attending the signing welcomed the deal, with the EU, UK, Germany, France and Spain describing it as a sign of closer economic and aviation cooperation between Bangladesh and Europe.

The partnership is also expected to extend beyond aircraft purchases. Biman and Airbus plan to cooperate on aviation technology, engineering and maintenance, technical training and workforce development.

The companies will also work on environmentally sustainable aviation practices as Biman upgrades its fleet.

The government views the modernization program as strategically important for Bangladesh's aviation sector, with the expanded fleet expected to support passenger travel, tourism, trade and the country's large expatriate population.



