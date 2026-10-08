US-Bangla Airlines Recruiting ATR 72 First Officers

Applicants must be Bangladeshi citizens who passed SSC and HSC in Science with Physics and Mathematics. Candidates with GCE O Level and A Level, or International Baccalaureate (IB) MYP and DP qualifications, with the same subjects are also eligible.

Candidates must hold a CPL (A) with Instrument Rating (IR) from a flight school approved by the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) or from an ICAO contracting state. Those whose licenses are under CAAB consideration may also apply.

Men must be at least 5 feet 4 inches tall and women 5 feet 2 inches, with a BMI between 18 and 25. Applicants need a valid Class 1 Medical Certificate from a CAAB-approved medical assessor and an English Language Proficiency (ELP) Level 4 or higher issued by CAAB. Eyesight must be 6/6 or corrected.

They must have no criminal record and must be non-smokers. Candidates should have had no serious incident attributable to them in the past two years or any accident attributable to them in the past five years. Swimming skills will be considered as an advantage.

Interested candidates must complete the prescribed application form, available at the airline's website, and email it to... by October 30. Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for a spot assessment at the airline's Uttara office.

US-Bangla Airlines said it does not charge any recruitment fees and urged candidates to report anyone soliciting money on its behalf.