MENAFN - Gulf Times) US Vice President JD Vance said that Iran must make a“meaningful” reduction in its nuclear enrichment capacity to satisfy US demands and end the countries' seven-month war.

Vance, a longtime skeptic of US involvement in foreign wars, has taken a leading role in negotiating a settlement to the conflict and brokered a provisional peace agreement in June that quickly fell apart. The war has jolted global energy markets and become a political liability for US President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans ahead of November midterm elections.

Vance said athat any agreement would require Iran to reduce its nuclear enrichment capacity, than merely offer assurances of future nuclear drawdowns.“If you don't want a nuclear weapon, then why do you need 60% enriched fuel? And if you want to show commitment to not building a nuclear weapon, don't build highly enriched fuel. That's a very basic threshold issue,” Vance said.

“I think if they want to show a commitment to not building a nuclear weapon, they would do something meaningful on their enrichment capacity.”

Washington's“requests and ideas” about Iran's nuclear program are at odds with Tehran's demands, a senior Iranian official told Reuters yesterday when asked about Vance's comment that Tehran must cut enrichment to end the war.

Iran and the US have exchanged proposals in recent weeks aimed at ending the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy shipping route. Trump rejected Tehran's latest offer and has warned that military operations could intensify after the midterms.

Vance said the US remained open to an agreement but would require concrete Iranian nuclear concessions.

“We're not going to trade words for actions,” Vance said.

The message has been less clear on whether Iran, under a possible peace deal, might be permitted to maintain some enriched uranium, at levels below what would be necessary to quickly build a weapon.

The senior Iranian official said no negotiations had taken place with the US about Iran's nuclear program, and Washington must first meet Tehran's conditions before nuclear talks can start.

The official said US recognition of Iran's right to nuclear enrichment is Tehran's red line, which he said“it will not show flexibility on in any way.” However, he said details of enrichment can be discussed later.

“Vance's comments are Washington's ideas and requests.... Americans are free to make requests and have ideas, but they are at odds with Iran's demands,” said the senior Iranian official, who is involved in indirect

negotiations with the US.

Israel, the US and other Western states have long accused Iran of seeking nuclear weapons, including pointing to its move to enrich uranium to 60%, far higher than needed for civilian uses and closer to the 90% needed for a weapon. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons; Iranian authorities have said that Tehran could agree to dilute its most highly enriched uranium.

Complicating matters, Vance said Washington is uncertain who makes decisions in Tehran.

Vance said the US was in talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. But it was unclear, he said, how much authority they wield within Iran's power structure.“One of the things we picked up on is it's not totally clear how their country makes decisions,” Vance said. Separately, Trump said on Tuesday that his“biggest problem” is no one knows who is running Iran.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Sunday that US officials are well aware of who their Iranian counterparts are and how Iran's decision-making system works.

“The problem is actually the opposite: it lies in the contradictory positions and mixed messaging from US officials,” Esmaeil Baghaei told a weekly press conference.

Vance dismissed concerns over critical munitions shortages and added that while Iranian troops are periodically able to strike commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, they are largely unable to prevent energy exports through the waterway.

Vance declined to say whether he was leading peace talks, though he is frequently cited as the White House's top negotiator.“We're certainly involved,” he said.“Ultimately, the president of the US is driving things.”

The war - and its $3bn monthly price tag - has become a key issue on the campaign trail. Higher energy prices have put Trump and Republicans on the defensive in competitive states that will decide control of Congress.

Vance has sought to temper criticism of Trump's handling of the conflict, telling voters they should not let that issue keep them from backing Republicans in next month's elections.

Rally attendees roared when Sullivan nearly introduced Vance as US president, rather than vice president. Vance is seen as a leading Republican contender to succeed Trump.

“I'm inherently a procrastinator,” he said.“I really haven't thought about it much.”

A Reuters review found, Two-thirds of Republican candidates in competitive US House and Senate races have broken with Trump on policy or played down ties to him, revealing a widespread effort to distance themselves from the president as his unpopularity threatens the party's hold on Congress.