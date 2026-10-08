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UK Rejects Israel's Authority To Close British Consulate In Jerusalem

UK Rejects Israel's Authority To Close British Consulate In Jerusalem


2026-10-08 06:06:16
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband rejected Israel's legal authority to close the consulate, reaffirming that East Jerusalem is occupied territory Said

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Gulf Times

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