Peru Repatriates 342 Cultural Assets From Six Countries

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Peru has repatriated 342 cultural assets recovered from six countries in Europe and the Americas to its national heritage, marking the largest number of cultural assets returned to the country so far this year.

The assets were recovered from Germany, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, the US, and the United Kingdom.

Among the repatriated treasures is the manuscript of "Ancient Peruvian Art" a unique documentary work featuring watercolors of significant academic value.

Peruvian Minister of Foreign Affairs Carlos Espa said the return of the cultural assets would help ensure their preservation, study and transmission to future generations, stressing that each piece bears witness to the societies, knowledge and cultural expressions that have shaped Peru's history.

Peru cultural assets national heritage