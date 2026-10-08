Perry Jeffries Launches Work Optional Programs With Live Coaching

MENAFN - GetNews)"Perry Jeffries Cash Flow Unlocked Speaking Event"Join Perry Jeffries for in-person or virtual live events to become work optional, unlock cash flow, and move towards financial freedom. The next Work Optional Workshop is October 9-10 in New Albany, OH. To work with a financial coach, join the upcoming events.

COLUMBUS, OH - October 08, 2026 - Perry K. Jeffries III recently launched a series of live events to support high-earners, entrepreneurs, and business owners to become work optional. With 22+ years of experience, Perry Jeffries uses his proprietary W.E.A.L.T.H.Y Framework to teach clients how to unlock cash flow, think like the bank, and create asset based income strategies.

The next Work Optional Workshop is on October 9-10, 2026 in New Albany, OH. The program includes a 2-hour Friday kickoff session and full Saturday workshop. Bring your real numbers and create an actual plan - together, in one room. You'll leave with a personalized blueprint, workbook, and workshop materials. VIP experiences are available for direct & evening access to Perry all-weekend.

Perry is dedicated to helping clients unlock real value, navigate uncertainty, and identify cash flow opportunities. He's well-known as the founder of Cash Flow Unlocked. This rapidly-growing online financial community / podcast focuses on helping members build a work optional lifestyle. To date, he's helped hundreds of clients become work optional, supplement earned income, and build tax-efficient wealth systems. Perry was able to achieve optionality himself before age 50, retire his wife Sara at 40, and develop a seven-figure real estate portfolio.

Here's a summary of Perry Jeffiries' background, achievements, and accomplishments in the industry:



President Of Diamond Equity Advisors

Series 66 Investment Advisor License

Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC)

Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor (CPFA)

Proprietary W.E.A.L.T.H.Y Framework

Creator Of The Think Like The Bank Methodology

Managed $80M In Client Assets

Served As Fractional CFO For 6 & 7 Figure Businesses

Mastery-Level Certified Profit First Professional

Certified John Maxwell Speaker & Coach

Former Brand Ambassador For Daymond John Of Shark Tank Weekly“Financially Fit Fridays With Perry” (Featured On Fox 28, Columbus OH)

Learn about the latest work-optional event launches & announcements from Perry Jeffries.

In-Person Work Optional Workshop

Perry offers a 2-day, in-person work-optional workshop. This isn't a lecture, seminar, or presentation. It's a working session with your real income, cash flow, passive income, and overall financial situation. Leave with a step-by-step plan that tells you exactly what's needed for becoming work optional - the exact systems, accounts, schedule, and process.

Here's what you can expect to learn in the 48-hours:



What Being Work-Optional Really Means: Explore what semi/early retirement actually looks like for you. Then, think about what's stopping you from getting there right now.

Access Cash Without Banks: We've been taught that saving & borrowing are the two main options to access capital. Once reserved for the high-net-worth, there's options that give you breathing room - without sacrificing control.

Put Your Money To Work For You: Determine where to put your cash, so that it converts to real income. Making your money work is significantly different than traditional saving.

Stop Paying The IRS: Many people overpay in income taxes because they're unaware of what's legally allowed. Consistently keep more of what you earn, every single year. Reclaim The Capital You're Already Losing: You often don't need to earn much more money. Instead, you need to think about keeping more of what you make. Plug leaks & build a scalable system that gets you paid first.

Perry designed this program around high-earning professionals living paycheck-to-paycheck. He's supported Ohio residents sitting on untapped equity, overpaying in taxes, or lacking true strategy. Book VIP for exclusive access, reserved seating, and post-event strategy sessions. Focused on building your personalized blueprint, the program is limited to 28 seats - with no virtual or recorded option.

Virtual Cash Flow Unlocked 5-Day Challenge

Virtual live events include a 5-day Cash Flow Unlocked challenge with Perry Jeffries, your work optional coach & cash flow concierge. This live challenge focuses on restructuring your mindset, money, and potential for financial freedom. In many situations, you don't actually need higher income or bigger bonuses. You need a strategy that's focused, proven, and targeted. Perry designed this challenge for hard-working families, parents, and entrepreneurs that still feel like early retirement is out-of-reach. You're scared to invest, restricted by debt obligations, or dependent on a traditional paycheck.

Take five days to learn the financial secrets used by banks and the ultra-wealthy. They're not working harder, they're working smarter. Join the challenge and learn to think like the banks. Here's what Ohio professionals, executives, and CEOs can expect day-by-day:



Day One - Leverage Money Like The Banks: Coach Perry teaches you to prioritize investments around safety/security, abundance, and time freedom. Despite what we're told, true wealth has little to do with 401(k), savings, and traditional retirement planning.

Day Two - Unlock You Hidden 6 Figures: Learn about potential access to capital that's overlooked by most Ohio businesses and families. Master the Buy, Borrow, Die model - typically only used by the ultra-wealthy. Beware, this single day can shift your long-term money perspective forever.

Day Three - Utilize Debt To Create Cash Flow:

Day Four - Your Time Freedom Calculator: Discover your personal freedom number. Determine how far away you are & what's needed to build towards your vision. Measure progress & track growth like a real investor. Day Five - The W.E.A.L.T.H.Y Framework: Perry's proprietary blueprint designed for ordinary, hard-working people looking to achieve true financial freedom. You'll learn about building a personal P&L, establishing emergency funds, automating accumulation, and creating passive income.

Imagine this - your passive income & cash flow continues to grow, whether you're working or not. Your financial freedom roadmaps, debt obligations, and multi-generational wealth plans are all aligned. You can walk away from any headache, situation, or job because you're essentially FREE. When you're ready, register for the Cash Flow Unlocked 5-Day Challenge.

Work-Optional System Mastermind (W-OS)

In the live mastermind, learn to become work optional in the next 1-3 years, without more income, investment portfolios, or high-risk financial products. Perry built this invitation-only program for high-income earning entrepreneurs that look successful on paper - but still don't feel financially-free. The W-OS Mastermind integrates deeply-personalized strategy, cohort-based groups, and live implementation. Perry works with participants to install financial systems, access community accountability, and leverage AI support. Learn to leverage the infinite banking concept (IBC), automatic wealth allocation system, cash velocity framework, and investor DNA alignment frameworks.

At the end of the twelve-week implementation experience, here's what every participant receives:



Boardroom Strategy Session

Weekly Teaching & Educational Sessions

Private Slack Community

Weekly Implementation And Q&A Calls

AI Perry

Elements Wealth Dashboard

DISC Investor DNA Assessment

Monarch Money Setup & Configuration

Lifetime Access To Future Updates Private Wealth Management Ecosystem Access

This isn't about learning more tips & tricks. Master and implement the infrastructure that really matters.

Live Personal Finance Speaking Events

Business leaders in Ohio and nationwide book Perry Jeffries for keynote speaking events. Empower, energize, and inspire your team with a dynamic speaker offering 22+ years of proven financial expertise. Perry proudly shares the strategies, systems, and frameworks that brought him his own financial & time freedom. He educates audience members on how to apply successful methods, increase results, and enable long-term optionality. Learn from high-impact experiences that help you stay focused, align your team, and prepare for financial challenges.

For work-optional keynotes, Perry focuses on instilling & inspiring the following takeaways:



Build An Early Retirement Financial & Investment Plan

Develop A Growth-Focused, Work-Optional Mindset

Identify Barriers To Early Retirement & Set Clear Goals

Reignite Clarity & Confidence For Sustainable Performance

Leverage Actionable Tools, Methods, & Practices

Drive Growth, Accountability, & Adaptability Integrate Methods To Withstand Economic & Market Downturns

Perry empowers audiences to think like the bank and become work optional. Learn how to develop a plan, achieve your purpose, and pursue what you love most. Request Perry Jeffries for a keynote speaking event, or learn about upcoming workshops and seminars.