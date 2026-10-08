MENAFN - GetNews) William Shifrin launches a website sharing insights on AI readiness and enterprise data strategy, helping organizations build data foundations for AI.

Atlanta, Georgia, USA - October 8, 2026 - William Shifrin, a technology sales professional specializing in enterprise data and AI, has launched a new websit sharing insights on AI readiness and enterprise data strategy. The website focuses on how organizations can build the data foundations that allow AI to deliver real results.

Industry research shows why that foundation matters. Gartner predicts that through 2026, organizations will abandon 60 percent of AI projects that aren't supported by AI-ready data. In a Gartner survey of 248 data management leaders, 63 percent said their organizations either lack the right data management practices for AI or aren't sure whether they have them. For organizations that get their data right, that gap is an opportunity to pull ahead.

"The organizations that succeed with AI are the ones that invest in their data first," said William Shifrin. "A pilot can succeed with hand-prepared data, but scaling AI across a business takes data that's connected and reliable. When companies close that gap, AI starts delivering on its promise."

William Shifrin's website covers enterprise data consolidation, single-source-of-truth architecture, AI and large language model readiness, sales and marketing attribution, and the evolving dynamics of B2B buying decisions. Each article draws on cited, independent industry research.

William Shifrin brings a practitioner's view from both sides of AI adoption. He uses AI tools in his own daily work while helping organizations build the data infrastructure their AI systems depend on.

"I see both ends of it," said William Shifrin. "I know firsthand how much these tools can do, and I know what a company needs in place to get that value. Sharing both sides of that picture is what the website is about."

William Shifrin's background spans enterprise technology sales, education, athletics and leadership development, experience he credits for his focus on communication and trust alongside technical capability. That perspective shapes the website's approach: technology changes quickly, but trust, relationships and clear communication remain the foundation of long-term business success.

Initial articles by William Shifrin cover unifying fragmented enterprise data, the return on investment of data consolidation, and what AI readiness looks like in practice.

About William Shifrin

William Shifrin is a technology sales professional who works with organizations on data, analytics, artificial intelligence and digital transformation. His expertise includes enterprise sales strategy, AI adoption, data and analytics, and relationship management. Read more from William Shifrin on the intersection of enterprise technology and human relationships.