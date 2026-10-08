Reading Interventionist Publishes A Picture Book About Kids Who Take Longer To Bloom

In“A Caterpillar's Timing,” educator Marisol Martin turns a decade of classroom experience into a story about a caterpillar who transforms on a different schedule than his friends, and the teacher who helps him get there anyway.

Author Marisol Martin has released“A Caterpillar's Timing,” a picture book available through

The book follows Christopher, a caterpillar who watches his friends climb, form their chrysalises, and take flight while he's still slipping off leaves and asking why he can't do what looks so easy for everyone else.

Miss Lady, a garden teacher, doesn't rush him or compare him to the others. She waits with him instead, and when his transformation takes far longer than expected, longer than she can remember waiting for anyone, she keeps waiting anyway.

Christopher eventually emerges as a butterfly, on his own timeline, and the book closes with a direct note to young readers: it's fine to be the only one still working on something, as long as you keep going.

Martin has spent ten years as a bilingual classroom teacher and Reading Interventionist, work that put her in daily contact with kids who needed more time than their classmates to get somewhere, and often felt singled out for it. That experience shows up directly in the book, which tells readers that some flowers bloom in winter and some in summer, and that a child's pace says nothing about their worth.

“It's okay to take your time,” the book tells its readers near the end.“It's okay to be the only one.”

“A Caterpillar's Timing” is recommended for ages 5 to 11. It is available in eBook and paperback for at amazon.

About the Author

Marisol Martin is a first-generation Mexican American who grew up in Fullerton, California, and now lives in Fort Worth, Texas, with her husband, Seth, and their three daughters. She has spent ten years as a bilingual educator and Reading Interventionist, was named Teacher of the Year, and later served as District Academic Chair for Teaching Excellence in Early Childhood Education.

She holds a bachelor's degree in Child and Adolescent Development from California State University, Fullerton, and a postbaccalaureate teaching certification from Texas Wesleyan University, and began her teaching career through Teach for America. She is a co-founder of Kaleidoscope Academy, a nonprofit focused on developmentally appropriate, whole-child education.“A Caterpillar's Timing” is her debut picture book.