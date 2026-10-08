57 Years Of Bespoke Tailoring: Peninsula Tailors Brings A Private Suit Lounge And Chauffeur Service To Bangkok Suit Buyers

MENAFN - GetNews)"The CEO of Peninsula Tailor Bangkok on the right and manager Robin on the left."Peninsula Tailors, a Bangkok tailor since 1969, makes bespoke suits for men and women at its Riverside and Chidlom branches. Now led by its third generation, it pairs 57 years of cutting with a private Suit Lounge for consultations and a private chauffeur who collects clients anywhere in Bangkok. Suits can be ready in as little as 48 hours, and garments ship worldwide for travellers who leave before collection. Book by WhatsApp or online.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - 8th October, 2026 - Peninsula Tailors, one of the best tailors in Bangkok with 4.8 stars from 964 Google reviews, is inviting more visitors to discover its bespoke tailoring in Bangkok. The business has cut suits in the city since 1969 and now serves men and women from its Riverside and Chidlom branches.

The fitting is the main event. Every Peninsula suit starts with a consultation in the private Suit Lounge, where clients settle in with a drink and choose cloth with their tailor. Measurements are taken by hand and each suit is hand cut to the client's own pattern, not adjusted from a size chart. A private chauffeur can collect clients from their hotel or office anywhere in Bangkok, so a fitting fits around a busy trip.

What Peninsula Tailors makes:



Men's bespoke suits, blazers, shirts, trousers and tuxedos

Women's bespoke suits, blazers, shirts, trousers and skirts

Wedding suits for grooms and groomsmen

Corporate tailoring for executive teams Suit fabrics from mills including Ermenegildo Zegna, Holland & Sherry and Vitale Barberis Canonico



Suits can be ready in as little as 48 hours. Clients who fly home before their order is finished can have it shipped worldwide. Every garment comes with the Peninsula Warranty, which covers lifetime alterations and after-sales support.

"Peninsula opened in 1969 on one idea: a suit should be built around the person wearing it. We still work that way. The lounge and the driver are there so our clients can relax and give the fitting the time it deserves," said Ms Kanchana K., Managing Director of Peninsula Tailors.

Visit and booking



Riverside branch: Cove Hill Mall, 2nd Floor, 1888 Charoen Krung Road, Bangkok 10120. Nearest BTS: Saphan Taksin. Hotline +66 98 972 8548.



Chidlom branch: Maneeya Center (North Building), 2nd Floor, 518/3 Phloen Chit Road, Bangkok 10330. Nearest BTS: Chidlom. Hotline +66 65 931 4587.



Opening hours: 8.30am to 8.30pm.

Book online at peninsulatailors/make-an-appointment or WhatsApp +66 65 931 4587.



About Peninsula Tailors Bangkok

Founded in 1969, Peninsula Tailors is a Bangkok tailor that makes bespoke suits, shirts and formal wear for men and women, now led by its third generation. Its mission is simple: a suit should be built around the person wearing it, not the other way around. Clients are fitted in a private Suit Lounge or on site, with private chauffeur pick-up anywhere in Bangkok and worldwide delivery for travellers. Peninsula Tailors has branches at Cove Hill Mall (Riverside) and Maneeya Center (Chidlom) and an upcoming one at Thonglor.