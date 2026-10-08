MENAFN - GetNews)"A provider at Aligned Medical Center uses a spine model to explain non-surgical pain control to a patient managing chronic pain in Lawrenceburg, TN."Aligned Medical Center, led by Dr. Marc Lerner, DC, offers non-surgical, root-cause pain control for adults managing chronic pain in Lawrenceburg, TN. The practice provides drug-free, personalized care plans designed to address the underlying source of back, joint, and post-injury discomfort. Focused on consistent, long-term relief rather than quick fixes, the clinic is accepting new patients from Lawrenceburg and surrounding areas.

LAWRENCEBURG, TN - October 08, 2026 - Aligned Medical Center, a locally based practice serving Lawrenceburg and the surrounding area, continues to offer pain control in Lawrenceburg, TN, a non-surgical, root-cause approach designed to support adults managing chronic pain. The service is available to Lawrenceburg residents who need consistent, ongoing support rather than a one-time fix, under the direction of Dr. Marc Lerner, DC, of Aligned Medical Center.

Chronic pain affects adults throughout Lawrenceburg in different ways, from persistent back and joint discomfort to pain that lingers long after an initial injury has healed. For many patients, the challenge isn't finding temporary relief but maintaining consistent, ongoing pain control over time. As regional interest grows in non-surgical, drug-free approaches to managing chronic pain, more residents in Lawrenceburg and surrounding areas are looking for care that addresses the root cause of their discomfort rather than only masking symptoms.

Pain control at Aligned Medical Center is built around identifying the underlying factors contributing to a patient's chronic pain and developing a consistent, individualized approach to managing it. Rather than relying solely on medication, this non-surgical pain control approach focuses on supporting the body's function and addressing pain at its source. For many patients, ongoing pain management becomes a long-term partnership aimed at maintaining comfort and improving daily quality of life.

Reported benefits associated with pain control may include:



May help address the underlying source of chronic pain

Can support more consistent, ongoing pain management over time

A non-surgical option for patients hoping to avoid invasive procedures

May help reduce reliance on long-term pain medication

Individualized care plans based on each patient's specific condition Designed to support improved daily comfort and function

As with any approach to care, individual results can vary, and pain control services are not intended to guarantee outcomes or replace medical evaluation when other treatment is indicated.

Aligned Medical Center continues to make pain management accessible to patients as part of its broader commitment to non-surgical, root-cause care. The practice is led by Dr. Marc Lerner, DC, whose clinical background centers on helping adults throughout Lawrenceburg manage chronic pain through consistent, conservative treatment rather than short-term fixes. Dr. Lerner and the clinical team have worked to make pain control accessible to patients who need reliable, ongoing support for their condition.

"So many of our patients have been dealing with chronic pain for years and have grown used to just managing it on their own," said Dr. Marc Lerner, DC, of Aligned Medical Center. "Being able to offer consistent pain control gives our Lawrenceburg patients a reliable place to turn to, rather than bouncing between quick fixes. It's meaningful to help someone get a real handle on their pain."

"What matters most to me is consistency," Dr. Lerner added. "Chronic pain doesn't respond well to sporadic care - it takes an ongoing, root-cause approach. Our Lawrenceburg patients have come to rely on us for that kind of steady, dependable support."

Adults throughout Lawrenceburg and surrounding communities struggling with chronic pain are encouraged to schedule an appointment with the team at Aligned Medical Center. During an initial visit, patients can discuss their symptoms, pain history, and whether ongoing pain managemen is right for their needs. The practice is currently accepting new patients and works with individuals to review insurance questions during the consultation process. Aligned Medical Center's website offers additional information about pain control and how to get started.

About Aligned Medical Center

Aligned Medical Center is a non-surgical pain management practice located in Lawrenceburg, TN. Led by Dr. Marc Lerner, DC, the practice specializes in pain control, chronic pain management, and root-cause, non-surgical care. Aligned Medical Center is committed to providing patients in Lawrenceburg and surrounding areas with non-surgical, drug-free treatment options for ongoing chronic pain management.