MENAFN - GetNews) Rocket Marketing's free Google Chrome extension, Google LSA Profile Backup, helps businesses and agencies save account settings, photos, and profile information before migration to Google Ads.

October 8, 2026 - Rocket Marketing has released LSA Profile Backup, a free Google Chrome extension that lets Local Services Ads advertisers save a copy of their account information directly to their computer.

The extension arrives as Google transitions Local Services Ads into Google Ads. It gives business owners and marketing agencies a convenient way to keep a record of their existing profile and settings for reference during and after the transition.

LSA Profile Backup saves:

- Business information, business bio, and Customer ID

- Ad status, budget, and bidding settings

- Service areas and job types

- Lead and messaging settings

- Business hours and ad schedule

- Business photos

- A PDF copy of the Profile & budget page

Rocket Marketing developed the extension based on years of experience managing LSA and a need for a tool to help clients during the transition. Rocket Marketing formally developed the idea one afternoon while performing Google LSA management for roofers. The tool is available free to LSA advertisers and agencies across service industries.

The extension saves account information locally on the user's computer. It does not send backed-up data to Rocket Marketing or external servers.

To use the extension, advertisers sign in to their Local Services Ads account, open the account dashboard, and click“Backup Profile & budget.” The saved files provide a reference for reviewing account information after migration.

LSA Profile Backup is available now in the Chrome Web Store.

About Rocket Marketing

Rocket Marketing is a roofing marketing company, specializing in Google Local Services Ads management, Google Ads, SEO, and Google Business Profile optimization. Rocket Marketing holds the title as the most Google-integrated marketing company for roofers, with integrations including the Google Ads API, Local Services Ads API, Google Business Profile API, Reserve with Google, Google reviews, LSA message automation, and its own Chrome extension. Rocket Marketing also offers an LSA migration checklist to help advertisers prepare for the transition to Google Ads.