Why Do Couples Keep Having The Same Fight? Relationship Strategist Stephanie Mintz Says The Problem May Be The System, Not The Subject

MENAFN - GetNews) The Strategic Relationship ConsultantTM explains why recurring arguments often survive long after couples understand what they are fighting about - and why changing the structure of communication may matter more than having another conversation.

Playa Vista, California - October 8, 2026 - Money. Parenting. Household responsibilities. In-laws. Work. Phones. Time.

The subject may change, but for many couples, the argument feels remarkably familiar.

Stephanie Mintz, The Strategic Relationship Consultant and creator of the Relationship Solution System, says that's because couples are often trying to solve the subject of the disagreement without changing the communication pattern surrounding it.

“Couples often believe they're having ten different arguments,” said Mintz.“But when you look underneath the subject matter, you may find the same communication pattern happening again and again.”

One partner pushes for resolution.

The other withdraws.

One becomes defensive.

The other escalates.

Both leave the conversation feeling misunderstood, and eventually another subject activates the same pattern.

When More Communication Isn't the Answer

“Communicate more” may be one of the most common pieces of relationship advice.

Mintz believes it is incomplete.

A couple repeatedly engaging in an unproductive communication pattern does not necessarily benefit from simply increasing the amount of communication.

Instead, couples may need to change how the conversation operates.

Mintz calls this moving from conversation to productive communication - communication with an understood objective, structure and strategy for handling moments when the discussion begins to deteriorate.

It's one of the central ideas behind her Strategic Relationship Consulting methodology and the Relationship Solution System.

The Relationship Pattern Beneath the Argument

Mintz encourages couples experiencing repetitive conflict to stop focusing exclusively on what the latest disagreement was about and examine what consistently happens during those disagreements.

Who initiates the conversation?

What causes the conversation to escalate?

When does defensiveness appear?

Does either partner withdraw?

Are old conflicts repeatedly introduced into new disagreements?

Does the conversation actually reach a resolution?

And perhaps most importantly:

Does the couple have an agreed-upon way to repair the conversation when it goes wrong?

Without that structure, Mintz says even couples who genuinely love one another can become trapped in increasingly predictable cycles.

Building a Relationship Operating System

The concept led Mintz to develop the Relationship Solution System, a structured framework that helps couples work through communication, conflict and repair, reconnection, intimacy and long-term maintenance.

Instead of approaching each disagreement as an isolated event, the system gives couples frameworks they can repeatedly apply as new situations arise.

The objective isn't to eliminate disagreement.

It's to give couples a better way to navigate it.

“Healthy relationships aren't relationships where two people never disagree,” Mintz said.“The difference is what happens when they do.”

Relationships Need Strategy

After more than 15 years working with relationship dynamics, Mintz is now bringing the idea of Strategic Relationship Consulting to a broader audience through media, speaking, educational programs and forthcoming publishing projects.

She believes people have become accustomed to using strategies, systems and professional advisors for nearly every important part of their lives while often leaving their relationships to instinct.

Her message challenges that assumption.

Better relationships don't happen by accident.

And when couples keep having the same fight, the next step may not be having the conversation one more time.

It may be learning a different way to have it.

About Stephanie Mintz

Stephanie Mintz is The Strategic Relationship Consultant and creator of Strategic Relationship Consulting and the Relationship Solution System, a structured relationship framework focused on communication, conflict and repair, connection, intimacy and long-term relationship maintenance.

Her work is educational and strategic and is not a substitute for therapy, medical treatment, legal advice, crisis intervention or other licensed professional services.

For interviews, expert commentary or additional information, visit StephanieMintz.